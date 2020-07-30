Left Menu
Development News Edition

55 ads on COVID-19 reported to AYUSH Ministry in May: ASCI

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Thursday said it found 52 campaigns violating the AYUSH Ministry guidelines for making claims related to COVID-19 across media platforms in May.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:03 IST
55 ads on COVID-19 reported to AYUSH Ministry in May: ASCI

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Thursday said it found 52 campaigns violating the AYUSH Ministry guidelines for making claims related to COVID-19 across media platforms in May. Apart from that, the self-regulatory body for the advertising industry said it received three complaints from the general public about other brands. All the 55 advertisements have been flagged to the AYUSH Ministry for further action, it added

In April, the first full month of the lockdown, the body had reported 50 campaigns by ayurveda and homeopathic drug makers offering cure for the novel coronavirus

The three campaigns which were found to be violating laid down norms following public complaints were those of Kuka Cough Syrup, Alchem Phytoceuticals and Prashanthi Ayurvedic Centre, it said in a statement. The 52 campaigns flagged by ASCI's own monitoring included dubious claims by ayurveda and homeopathy practitioners regarding the COVID-19 infection. Overall, ASCI's Customer Complaints Council (CCC) evaluated 228 advertisements which people complained about. Complaints against 221 of those were upheld, it said, adding a bulk 162 were from the healthcare sector and 47 from the education segment. Cricket hero M S Dhoni, meanwhile, has faced ASCI flak for a Matrimony.com campaign whose claims could not be adequately substantiated, the body said. The advertiser did not provide any evidence to show that Dhoni had done due diligence prior to endorsement, it added. Telecom major Vodafone Idea also faced some heat for its 'REDX' campaign. The ASCI said its CCC opined that the advertisements under question should correctly convey "50 per cent better service for REDX against standard Vodafone customers" as the said claim had nothing to do with other service providers. "A disclaimer could be included indicating that the improvement quantified is on the average, which amortizes geographic effects, proximity, mobility, network loading, etc," it added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

IIM Calcutta to begin online classes for fresh MBA batch from August 10

IIM Calcutta on Thursday said it will be digitally conducting the flagship two-year MBA programme for the incoming batch of 2020-2022 from August 10. Around 480 students from across the country will be joining the virtual classes.Online cla...

Physician practices with more female doctors have smallest gender pay gap

In medicine, men generally earn more than women for similar work, but a new study finds that the income gap between genders shrinks substantially in practices with more equal gender distributions of staff physicians. The study was published...

38 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh; tally crosses 1K mark

Chandigarh, Jul 30 PTI&#160;As many as 38 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the union territory to 1,016, according to a medical bulletin. As of now, there are 355 active c...

Swiss launch criminal probe of FIFA boss Infantino

Criminal proceedings have been opened against FIFA president Gianni Infantino by a special prosecutor looking into dealings between the head of the global soccer body and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, Swiss authorities said on Thur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020