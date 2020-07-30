Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab's Verka brand launches turmeric milk

Describing it as an appropriate time to launch the product, the CM hoped the 'Verka Haldi Dudh' would soon emerge as a popular drink among consumers, who were now looking for alternative ways to stay healthy and boost their immunity in the fight against coronavirus. On the occasion, the state's Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said 'Verka Haldi Dudh' has been prepared by using a unique 'haldi' (turmeric) formulation that has been developed and patented by the Department of Biotechnology, Punjabi University, Patiala.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:25 IST
Punjab's Verka brand launches turmeric milk

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday launched turmeric milk 'Verka Haldi Dudh', in order to boost people's immunity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Describing it as an appropriate time to launch the product, the CM hoped the 'Verka Haldi Dudh' would soon emerge as a popular drink among consumers, who were now looking for alternative ways to stay healthy and boost their immunity in the fight against coronavirus.

On the occasion, the state's Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said 'Verka Haldi Dudh' has been prepared by using a unique 'haldi' (turmeric) formulation that has been developed and patented by the Department of Biotechnology, Punjabi University, Patiala. "It offers 10 times higher absorption for the human body than normal Haldi," he said in a statement here.

Randhawa said that being completely soluble in milk, this formulation has given the product a smooth texture. Verka, brand of Punjab Milkfed, has utilised its expertise, knowledge and experience spanning over 50 years to provide this delicious, healthy and immunity-boosting drink, offering the benefits of both curcumin as well as non-curcuminoids like turmerones.

Verka turmeric milk has been launched at Rs 25 for 200 ml, which is within the reach of all sections of society and will be beneficial for the health of young and old alike. The product will be available at all major retail outlets and Verka booths, said Randhawa.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal to reopen Everest to climbers despite coronavirus case rise

Nepal will reopen its Himalayan mountains including Mount Everest to climbers for the autumn season, officials said on Thursday, to boost the tourism-dependent economy despite rising coronavirus infections.Home to eight of the worlds 14 tal...

Nepal resumes mountaineering activities after five months

The Nepal government on Thursday resumed the mountaineering activities five months after they were halted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official has said. The government has opened mountain peaks for climbers and...

Ireland reports highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since May

Ireland reported its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases for two months on Thursday, with 85 cases confirmed compared to an average of around 20 per day during the past two weeks.That was the highest daily number reported in Ireland sinc...

InterGlobe Aviation board to discuss further on raising funds

The board of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the countrys largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday decided to further deliberate on plans to raise funds. A day after announcing financial results for the June quarter, the companys board met...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020