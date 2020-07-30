Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Retail Q1 pre-tax profit down 47 pc to Rs 1,083 cr

"Against the backdrop of a challenging environment, where store functioning and digital commerce fulfilment was severely impacted by lockdown and restrictions (50 per cent stores were fully shut, 29 per cent partially operated), Reliance Retail clocked significant revenues of Rs 31,633 crore and EBITDA of Rs 1,083 crore in the quarter," RIL said in an earnings statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:39 IST
Reliance Retail Q1 pre-tax profit down 47 pc to Rs 1,083 cr

Reliance Retail on Thursday reported a 47.42 per cent decline in pre-tax profit at Rs 1,083 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, impacted by the coronavirus lockdown. The retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) had posted a pre-tax profit or EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 2,060 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

Revenue during the quarter was down 17.22 per cent at Rs 31,633 crore as against Rs 38,216 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. "Against the backdrop of a challenging environment, where store functioning and digital commerce fulfilment was severely impacted by lockdown and restrictions (50 per cent stores were fully shut, 29 per cent partially operated), Reliance Retail clocked significant revenues of Rs 31,633 crore and EBITDA of Rs 1,083 crore in the quarter," RIL said in an earnings statement. "The performance whilst muted by the operating context, was well ahead of market," it added. During the quarter, the retail area operated by the company increased 26.1 per cent to 29 million square feet as against 23 million square feet earlier.

"While store expansion remains a thrust for the business, with activity being largely suspended in the lockdown period, the business was able to open 69 new stores during the quarter," it said. Reliance Retail operates a network of 11,806 stores in over 7,000 towns.

"Overall, Reliance Retail's 1Q FY21 performance is resilient considering the adverse operating environment. Notably, decisive actions are being taken across the breadth of the business to adapt and strengthen operating models/capabilities for a post COVID world," it said. During the April-June quarter, it witnessed 21 per cent growth year-on-year across the operational businesses of grocery and connectivity.

Besides staples, categories such as hygiene products and packaged foods did particularly well leading to higher bill values, it added. "While Consumer Electronics and Fashion and Lifestyle businesses were hit particularly hard by the cessation of activity during the lockdown period, as stores were closed for the most part of the quarter," it added. However, consumer electronics saw a strong recovery in May and June across the stores that were allowed to open.

"While footfalls remained much lower than normal, the business witnessed higher bill values and better realisations," it added. Within fashion and lifestyle, AJIO was leveraged to drive revenues in apparel and footwear.

"AJIO's performance during this period has been impressive as it doubled business and delivered a range of record highs, driven by a significant step up across all operating parameters, an enhanced portfolio and impactful marketing," it said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal resumes mountaineering activities after five months

The Nepal government on Thursday resumed the mountaineering activities five months after they were halted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official has said. The government has opened mountain peaks for climbers and...

Nepal to reopen Everest to climbers despite coronavirus case rise

Nepal will reopen its Himalayan mountains including Mount Everest to climbers for the autumn season, officials said on Thursday, to boost the tourism-dependent economy despite rising coronavirus infections.Home to eight of the worlds 14 tal...

Ireland reports highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since May

Ireland reported its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases for two months on Thursday, with 85 cases confirmed compared to an average of around 20 per day during the past two weeks.That was the highest daily number reported in Ireland sinc...

InterGlobe Aviation board to discuss further on raising funds

The board of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the countrys largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday decided to further deliberate on plans to raise funds. A day after announcing financial results for the June quarter, the companys board met...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020