Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jet Airways acquires ownership of six Boeing planes

It was to be done by way of making a "bullet payment of USD 13,000,000 to the parties holding an interest in the six aircraft and in turn acquire ownership over the aircraft," Chhawchhria said in the filing. The airline, which shuttered operations in April 2019, saw its loss widen to Rs 5,535.75 crore in the year ended March 2019.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 23:38 IST
Jet Airways acquires ownership of six Boeing planes

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PT) Jet Airways, which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, has acquired ownership of six Boeing aircraft along with engines, according to a regulatory filing. The acquisition of the planes and engines has been funded from the proceeds of sale of the airline's Bandra-Kurla headquarters in the city last month.

As per the filing, a buyout option was exercised whereby the company made payment of USD 13,000,000 to acquire ownership of six aircraft and engines. Jet Airways Resolution Professional Ashish Chhawchharia had received permission from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to sell the headquarters.

"One of the end-uses contemplated by the NCLT order is that the company would exercise its buyout option under six different aircraft leasing arrangements, originally entered into in the year 2007...," the filing said. It was to be done by way of making a "bullet payment of USD 13,000,000 to the parties holding an interest in the six aircraft and in turn acquire ownership over the aircraft," Chhawchhria said in the filing.

The airline, which shuttered operations in April 2019, saw its loss widen to Rs 5,535.75 crore in the year ended March 2019. It had a loss of Rs 766.13 crore in 2017-18. These figures are for standalone comprehensive losses. In 2018-19, the airline's total income declined to Rs 23,314.11 crore from Rs 23,958.37 crore in the year-ago fiscal.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Browns place P Gillan on COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed punter Jamie Gillan on the reserveCOVID-19 list Thursday. Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker was also added to the list, multiple outlets reported.Gillan, 23, is a former rugby player from Scotland wh...

Bucks' Bledsoe, Connaughton to sit out Friday

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin the NBAs restarted season in central Florida without guards Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton, head coach Mike Budenholzer said Thursday. Bledsoe and Connaughton will both sit out against the Boston Celtics on ...

Gehlot reviews COVID situation in state

All religious places in Rajasthan will be allowed to open for public from September 1 as a part of COVID-19 Unlock 3.0 guidelines announced on Thursday. The Department of Home will release separate guidelines for religious places conside...

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio goes into home quarantine

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has quarantined himself at his home after a few staffers of his residential complex have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. The residential complex is being sanitised and all the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020