Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bold govt reform that triggers animal spirits needed for Indian economy: Rajan

Bold government reform that triggers animal spirits and implemented effectively on the ground is essential for India to come out of the COVID-19 setbacks, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 00:19 IST
Bold govt reform that triggers animal spirits needed for Indian economy: Rajan

Bold government reform that triggers animal spirits and implemented effectively on the ground is essential for India to come out of the COVID-19 setbacks, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday. He also made it clear that the space for expanding the balance sheet for RBI is not "infinite", and the central bank will need to have a strong focus on monitoring inflation as it does that.

Rajan said that because of the slide in the growth over the last few years, India entered the current crisis in a more "debilitated" state as compared to its peers. As per some estimates, economic growth is expected to contract by as much as 9.5 per cent in FY21 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government and RBI have announced a slew of reforms to arrest the slide and aid the recovery.

"… kind of animal spirit has to be created by really bold government action. And unfortunately thus far, I can see some possibilities that have been announced in agriculture but we need far more elsewhere," Rajan said, speaking at a Linkedin interaction. The interaction was on COVID-19 impact on economies and the way forward.

"If we in India can summon up the necessary political push for serious reforms, which we have always kept on the shelf and not implemented, or waited till there is a political consensus, I think if we can build the political consensus quickly and enact those reforms that will be a bold political move," he noted. He also said that this could be helpful in a time like this in creating the perception that India will grow going forward.

"... if that can be done for the next few years, if we can reform in an effective way, not verbal but actual implemented reforms on the ground, I think we have a strong chance," Rajan, who now teaches at University of Chicago in US, said. He also said that "Aatmanirbhar" programme is a good initiative but India has to first rectify its deficiencies.

"If we persist in talk and little action, I think we will slip. I fear the consequences of sustained slow growth. We need strong, sustained, clever action today," he said. Citing his interactions with small businesses from Chennai and Kolkata, Rajan said many of them are stressed and need urgent financial support.

"Our government says it will come in with the money eventually when the economy is opening up fully, but by that time a number of these entrepreneurs may not have the resources to continue and may have closed," he warned..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Browns place P Gillan on COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed punter Jamie Gillan on the reserveCOVID-19 list Thursday. Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker was also added to the list, multiple outlets reported.Gillan, 23, is a former rugby player from Scotland wh...

Bucks' Bledsoe, Connaughton to sit out Friday

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin the NBAs restarted season in central Florida without guards Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton, head coach Mike Budenholzer said Thursday. Bledsoe and Connaughton will both sit out against the Boston Celtics on ...

Gehlot reviews COVID situation in state

All religious places in Rajasthan will be allowed to open for public from September 1 as a part of COVID-19 Unlock 3.0 guidelines announced on Thursday. The Department of Home will release separate guidelines for religious places conside...

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio goes into home quarantine

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has quarantined himself at his home after a few staffers of his residential complex have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. The residential complex is being sanitised and all the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020