Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urs Meisterhans appointed as Board Member of Digital Transaction Limited

Previously, Mr Meisterhans was Senior Vice President and Global Head for Private Banking at Rothschild Bank in Zurich, Switzerland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 31-07-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 09:25 IST
Urs Meisterhans appointed as Board Member of Digital Transaction Limited
Mr Meisterhans joins the Board of Directors, with over 30 years of experience in the financial sector. He holds the position of President & Chief Executive Officer at Summus Solutions NV in Vancouver BC (Canada) & Director at Prinz Von Preussen Capital Ltd. Ad. in Zug (Switzerland). Image Credit: Pixabay

Digital Transaction Limited, an innovative blockchain start-up based in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that Mr Urs Meisterhans has been appointed as Board Member. Mr Urs Meisterhans is based in Switzerland.

Mr Meisterhans joins the Board of Directors, with over 30 years of experience in the financial sector. He holds the position of President & Chief Executive Officer at Summus Solutions NV in Vancouver BC (Canada) & Director at Prinz Von Preussen Capital Ltd. Ad. in Zug (Switzerland). Before that, he was Managing Partner in charge of Wealth, Asset Management and Investment Funds at Swiss-based trust company Sinitus AG, and he also sits on the advisory board of Overseas Reinsurance Agents AG in Zurich and served as Chairman of Mistral Media in Paris, and currently remains as a Board Director.

Previously, Mr Meisterhans was Senior Vice President and Global Head for Private Banking at Rothschild Bank in Zurich, Switzerland.

"This is an important moment in the history of our company. We are deeply grateful to welcome Urs. His over 30 years of professional experience in finance and investment and is absolutely valuable to Digital Transactions' governance, growth, success and long-term business development," said Ian Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Transaction.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

White Sox, Royals seek spark in weekend series

With a shortened major league schedule and expanded playoffs this year, division matchups matter more than ever. For the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals, who have each only played American League Central opponents thus far, the...

Abhishek Bachchan takes late night walk in hospital, talks about 'light at the end of the tunnel"

Taking a late-night walk in the hospital where he is receiving treatment for COVID-19, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday spoke about the light at the end of the tunnel as he shared a picture of an empty corridor. Light at the end of the tun...

Ryan Moore, Adam Schenk share lead at Tahoe Mountain

Ryan Moore curled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a share of the lead with Adam Schenk in the PGA Tours Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club. Moore and Schenk had 14-point rounds under the modified Stableford scoring...

Judge homer saves Yankees vs. Orioles

Luke Voit hit a grand slam in the first inning for the visiting New York Yankees, but it was a three-run homer from Aaron Judge in the top of the ninth that gave them an 8-6 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night. New Yor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020