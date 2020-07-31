Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Energy net profit down 12.7 pc at Rs 213 cr in Jun quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:13 IST
JSW Energy net profit down 12.7 pc at Rs 213 cr in Jun quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

JSW Energy on Friday reported 12.7 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 213 crore in June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues

"The company's (consolidated) net profit stood at Rs 213 crore vis-a-vis Rs 244 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year," the company said in a BSE filing

According to the statement, total revenue decreased by 23 per cent on year-on-year basis to Rs 1,887 crore in June quarter, from Rs 2,464 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, on account of lower long-term and short-term sales.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

East Turkistan govt-in-exile urges Muslim world to break silence on Chinese oppression in Xinjiang

East Turkistan Government-in-exile has called on Muslims countries to break their silence on Chinese oppression and support people of Xinjiang in their fight against decades of occupation and genocide by Chinese Communist Party. East Turkis...

Nine die after consuming sanitiser in Andhra's Prakasam district

As many as nine people died allegedly after consuming hand sanitiser here in Kurichedu village, said police on Friday. While speaking to ANI over the phone, Darsi Deputy superintendent of police DSP K Prakasa Rao said that the nine people d...

BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 bln to ride out COVID crisis

British Airways owner IAG plans to raise 2.75 billion euros 3.27 billion from shareholders to repair the coronavirus-sized hole in its finances and brace for a more chaotic future. Chief Executive Willie Walsh said the plan, backed by bigge...

With World’s 1st AI and ML Powered Annual-Recurring-Subscription-Model, Frinza Is All Set to Disrupt the Global Gifting Industry

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Incorporated in 2018, FRINZA is an aggressively growing online gifting startup that is all set to take the gifting space by storm as it plans to roll out worlds first and one of its kind Art...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020