Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech stocks stand tall in Europe after strong FANG, Nokia earnings

"Partly, this morning's gains are a reaction to the severity of yesterday's losses, and end-of-month flows are helping market rebound a bit." Paris-listed shares edged up 0.5% as data showed the French economy contracted by a smaller-than-expected rate in the second quarter and a bounce in consumer spending offered hope of recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:25 IST
Tech stocks stand tall in Europe after strong FANG, Nokia earnings

European stocks rose on Friday, with technology shares leading the way after bumper earnings from Wall Street's big tech names and Nokia eased nerves about global growth amid surging coronavirus cases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7% after a tepid start, with technology stocks jumping 2.5% after Apple , Amazon and Facebook reported forecast-beating results overnight. Apple chip suppliers including AMS, Dialog Semiconductor and STMicro rose between 2.3% and 3%.

The top gainer on the STOXX 600 was Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia, which surged 13.8% after reporting an unexpected rise in underlying profit as it reduced low-margin business. The reports helped steady sentiment after weak U.S. and German economic activity data and concerns about the 2020 U.S. presidential election sent the STOXX 600 to a one-month low on Thursday, wiping out much of July's gains.

"We had blockbuster numbers from Apple and Amazon, and updates from Facebook and Alphabet were solid as well. That's lending some positivity to the markets," said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx. "Partly, this morning's gains are a reaction to the severity of yesterday's losses, and end-of-month flows are helping market rebound a bit."

Paris-listed shares edged up 0.5% as data showed the French economy contracted by a smaller-than-expected rate in the second quarter and a bounce in consumer spending offered hope of recovery. Italy's numbers also came in better than expected, but Spain recorded a historic fall in GDP.

Euro zone GDP numbers are due at 0900 GMT. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Europe weighed on the mood as Britain imposed a tougher lockdown in swathes of northern England after a rise in the rate of coronavirus transmission.

In earnings-driven moves, BNP Paribas rose 4.2% as it earned a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by a surge in fixed income trading and strong demand for corporate finance. Nearly 50% of the companies listed on the STOXX 600 have reported quarterly earnings so far, and 64% of those have surpassed beaten-down profit expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Italian shares got a boost as lender UBI surged 10.9% after Intesa Sanpaolo concluded its tortuous takeover battle for the company, securing 90.2% of its target's shares.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

10 people die after consuming sanitiser as substitute to liquor in AP village

At least ten alcohol addicts, including three beggars, died after allegedly consuming sanitizer as an alternative to liquor in a village under COVID-19 lockdown in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Friday. The victims of K...

TV imports ban to help domestic industry, create employment opportunities, say manufacturers

The governments move to impose restrictions on imports of TV sets will boost domestic manufacturing and assembling activities in India, according to leading&#160;industry players.&#160; Brands such as Sony, LG, Panasonic, Thomson and contr...

Sun Pharma Q1 net loss at Rs 1,655.60 cr

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,655.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,387.48 crore for the corresponding period of the prev...

Delhi violence: HC dismisses ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan’s plea in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea by former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan, booked under anti-terror law UAPA in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, challenging an order that extended b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020