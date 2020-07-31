Left Menu
ABB India opens new robotics facility in Bengaluru

A new customer experience centre is being set up for customers to learn about the latest in robotics technology and applications, including ABB's dedicated robot simulation and programming software, RobotStudio. Additionally, the facility will host a paint lab where customers can run simulations of a broad range of industrial painting applications, it said.PTI RS SS PTI PTI.

ABB India on Friday announced opening of a new facility here that would enable it to deliver robotic applications and digital solutions for a variety of industries, including automotive, food & beverage, electronics and other upcoming sectors. Spread over 3,600 sq.m at the ABB Nelamangala factory premises in Bengaluru, the robotics solutions facility houses a state-of-the-art shop floor that can run proof of concepts and factory acceptance tests for 1,000 ABB robots every year, which doubles the company's capacity, according to a company statement.

"This enables rapid innovation, adaption, optimisation and agile delivery of made-to-order robotics applications for Indian customers," it said. "The new facility harnesses the powers of ABB's deep global expertise and knowledge of the Indian industrial landscape to support our customer base," said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director of ABB India.

"Even with increased demand for automation, the penetration of robotics, especially in small and medium enterprises is still low in India compared to the global average. With the help of the new and improved robotics facility, we will be able to share our knowledge and encourage Indian manufacturers to embrace our game changing technologies and become best-in-class manufacturers for local and global markets," he said. The facility includes a demonstration centre where the latest technologies in robotic welding, gluing and material handling will be showcased and can be used to carry out joint prove-out sessions with customers.

ABB will also integrate an ABB Ability Connected Services team that can remotely monitor an installed base of ABB robots to conduct predictive maintenance and high uptime. A new customer experience centre is being set up for customers to learn about the latest in robotics technology and applications, including ABB's dedicated robot simulation and programming software, RobotStudio.

