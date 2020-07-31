Left Menu
Sun Pharma Q1 net loss at Rs 1,655.60 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 15:55 IST
Sun Pharma Q1 net loss at Rs 1,655.60 cr
Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,655.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,387.48 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,585.25 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 8,374.36 crore for the same period year ago, it added

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed at Rs 531.75 per scrip on the BSE, up 4.27 percent over the previous close.

