Parts of KPTL's JV power transmission project made commercially operational

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Friday said certain phases of its joint venture project Kohima-Mariani Transmission Ltd (KMTL) have been made commercially operational. "KMTL has successfully completed and declared Scheduled Commercial Operations of Element-1 (New Kohima Substation) and Element-3 (New Kohima - New Mariani Line)," a company statement said. KMTL was established to set up a transmission system under North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme (NERSSVI) on BOOM (build own operate maintain) basis. The project involves design, financing, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of 400 KV transmission line and substation.

The transmission line passes through three states -- Manipur, Nagaland and Assam -- and comprises three elements, namely New Kohima Substation (Element 1), Imphal-New Kohima Line (Element 2) and New Kohima - New Mariani Line (Element 3). The Element-2 (Imphal-New Kohima Line) has achieved significant progress and is fast nearing completion, it added. KMTL is a joint venture between KPTL and Techno Electric and Engineering Company Limited (TEECL), with KPTL holding 74 per cent equity. "It gives us immense pride to successfully complete and commission Element 1 and 3 of the KMTL Transmission Asset. This achievement is testament to KPTL's ability to successfully deliver projects within scheduled time in some of the toughest geographical terrains," KPTL MD and CEO Manish Mohnot.