Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Energy's net profit falls 12.7 pc to Rs 213 cr in Jun quarter

The company's net profit had stood at Rs 244 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a BSE filing. Its total revenue in April-June 2020 fell 23 per cent to Rs 1,887 crore as compared with Rs 2,464 crore in the year-ago period, on account of lower long-term and short-term sales, the firm said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:53 IST
JSW Energy's net profit falls 12.7 pc to Rs 213 cr in Jun quarter

JSW Energy on Friday reported a 12.7 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 213 crore for the June 2020 quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The company's net profit had stood at Rs 244 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue in April-June 2020 fell 23 per cent to Rs 1,887 crore as compared with Rs 2,464 crore in the year-ago period, on account of lower long-term and short-term sales, the firm said. Short-term sales during the quarter were lower at 123 million units, compared with 722 million units a year ago, due to lower sales at both Ratnagiri and Vijayanagar plants, it added.

JSW Energy said that amid the COVID-19 situation, the company's operations continue to run smoothly while ensuring adherence to necessary safety measures and maintaining adequate liquidity. However, on a Rs 5,321-crore deal to acquire GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd, the company said, "With the elapsing of long-stop date, both parties have mutually agreed to terminate the transaction, given continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic." About the acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd, it said approval by the National Company Law Tribunal continues to remain under process for the resolution plan submitted by the company.

During the June 2020 quarter, the firm's fuel cost dropped 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 915 crore due to moderation in imported coal prices and lower generation. The finance costs also fell to Rs 240 crore in the quarter, from Rs 270 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, attributable primarily to proactive debt repayments.

Its consolidated net worth and consolidated net debt as on June 30 stood at Rs 12,202 crore and Rs 8,493 crore, respectively, resulting in a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. "Power demand in the near term is expected to be muted due to COVID-19-induced conditions. However, gradual easing of lockdowns and restrictions should help in demand revival," it said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Cast as Belarusian "Joan of Arc", ex-teacher rallies thousands against veteran leader

Just weeks after emerging from political obscurity to run for president, Svetlana Tikhanouskaya took the stage as darkness fell on Thursday and addressed the biggest opposition rally in Belarus since the collapse of the Soviet Union.Occasio...

Telangana launches website for PV Narasimha Rao s birth centenary celebrations

The Telangana government on Friday launched a dedicated website as a platform to showcase birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. TRS MP and Chairman of the PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations Committ...

Fiat Chrysler muscles through, green shoots in North America

Fiat Chrysler overcame coronavirus-related factory shutdowns to post losses that were not as bad as feared, and the company predicted improvement for the remainder of 2020. The Italian-American automaker lost just over USD 1.2 billion, 1.05...

Channing Tatum, Scooter Braun to produce Lady Macbeth musical for Amazon

Amazon Studios is developing a teenage Lady Macbeth musical that will be produced by actor Channing Tatum and entrepreneur Scooter Braun. According to The Hollywood Reporter, SJ Inwards will pen the script while John McPhail is attached to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020