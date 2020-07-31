Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street cheers tech earnings but stocks drop on economic data, government gridlock

A surge in technology stocks on Friday powered by blowout quarterly earnings was not enough to offset declines triggered by recent data showing a sharp contraction in U.S. economic performance and uncertainty about another government relief package. The dollar rose but was still set for its worst month in a decade against a basket of currencies, amid abysmal economic data for the second quarter and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for years.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:12 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street cheers tech earnings but stocks drop on economic data, government gridlock

A surge in technology stocks on Friday powered by blowout quarterly earnings was not enough to offset declines triggered by recent data showing a sharp contraction in U.S. economic performance and uncertainty about another government relief package.

The dollar rose but was still set for its worst month in a decade against a basket of currencies, amid abysmal economic data for the second quarter and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for years. . Shares in Europe and Asia were mixed.

Apple Inc, Amazon.com, Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc, whose combined market cap accounts for nearly one-fifth of the S&P 500, all delivered impressive quarterly results after-market on Thursday. Edward Moya, a New York-based senior market analyst with trading firm OANDA, said the tech giants gave stocks "a nice boost." But he noted more mixed results from energy companies like Exxon and Chevron and said the dollar would remain "a punching bag in the short-term" amid the coronavirus and U.S. government gridlock over stimulus.

The euro earlier in the day reached its highest in more than two years, set for its best month in a decade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150.05 points, or 0.57%, to 26,163.6, the S&P 500 lost 7.57 points, or 0.23%, to 3,238.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.44 points, or 0.47%, to 10,637.25.

The dollar index rose 0.095 point or 0.1 percent, to 93.116. Crude oil recovered from an overnight slump, with U.S. crude rose 0.3% to $40.04 per barrel and Brent at $43.15, up 0.49% on the day.

U.S. government negotiations over another coronavirus relief bill continued, with a top lawmaker in the House of Representatives saying there was no sign of a deal between the White House and Democrats despite a federal jobless benefit set to expire on Friday. European shares recovered from their lowest levels in a month, as investors looked past a severe economic contraction in the euro zone and on to company earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.4%, though it was on course to end the month flat or lower. U.S. gross domestic product plunged 32.9% in the second quarter, the biggest decline on record. Jobless claims rose last week, another sign the economic recovery has slowed.

Those figures overshadowed positive manufacturing data from China and Japan. China's official Purchasing Manager's Index data showed that factory activity grew in July for a fifth straight month and at a faster pace, defying expectations of a slowdown. Japan's industrial output snapped four months of declines in June. MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan fell 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.82% as a stronger yen weighed on exporters. Chinese blue chips were last up 0.35% in a session that swung repeatedly between gains and losses.

MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks shares across 49 countries, fell 2.75 points or 0.5 percent, to 549.14. Gold also turned higher, with spot gold prices rising $8.1292, or 0.41 percent, to $1,967.63 an ounce, just short of record highs set earlier in the week as bullion marched toward the $2,000 milestone.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 6/32 in price to yield 0.5592%, from 0.541% late on Thursday.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes human rights sanctions on Chinese company, individuals

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a Chinese company and two officials related to the company for what it said were human rights abuses against Uighurs and other ethnic minority people in Chinas Xinjiang province, the Treasury...

With 176 new coronavirus cases, Ahmedabad tally rises to 26,517; four patients die, taking toll to 1,597: Health department.

With 176 new coronavirus cases, Ahmedabad tally rises to 26,517 four patients die, taking toll to 1,597 Health department....

Irish Muslims perform Eid prayers on symbolic Croke Park pitch

Irish Muslims performed prayers to mark the festival of Eid al-Adha on Friday in Dublins Croke Park Gaelic sports stadium, a site of historic importance for Irish nationalists who always had a deep connection with the once dominant Catholic...

Amazon closer to launching satellites, upping internet reach

Amazon.com is one step closer to space. The company received government approval to put more than 3,200 satellites into orbit with the goal of beaming internet service to earth.Amazon said the satellites could provide internet to parts of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020