Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fraudulent trading: Sebi imposes Rs 1.20 cr fine on 16 individuals

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a total fine of Rs 1.20 crore on 16 individuals for indulging in fraudulent trading and creating artificial volumes with respect to shares of Parichay Investments Ltd (PIL).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:07 IST
Fraudulent trading: Sebi imposes Rs 1.20 cr fine on 16 individuals

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a total fine of Rs 1.20 crore on 16 individuals for indulging in fraudulent trading and creating artificial volumes with respect to shares of Parichay Investments Ltd (PIL). An investigation was conducted into the trading of PIL shares during July 21, 2010 to August 30, 2011 period.

A fine of Rs 10 lakh each has been imposed on eight individuals and Rs 5 lakh each on eight other individuals. Together, the penalty amounts to Rs 1.20 crore, according to an order. During the investigation, it was found that the individuals were directly or indirectly connected to each other and indulged extensively as a group while executing matched trades. Also, some of them were involved in executing repetitive match trades, self-trades and price manipulation, the order said.

Referring to the 16 individuals, Sebi said they had intended to buy PIL shares, artificially increase its price, and thereafter, sell their shares at inflated prices. "It is therefore concluded that the entire scheme of the noticees was manipulative and fraudulent in nature which had created false and misleading appearance of trading in the scrip," it noted.

The 16 individuals have been referred to as noticees. In a separate order, the watchdog slapped penalties totalling Rs 42 lakh on 26 individuals for fraudulent trading in the shares of PSIT Infrastructure & Services Ltd.

An investigation was conducted into the trading and dealings in the company's shares after the regulator noticed abnormal movement in the price on the BSE during May 1, 2012 to July 31, 2015 period. Sebi said that the individuals acted in a manipulative manner for increasing the price of the scrip.

"... any manipulation in the volume or price of the stocks caused by vested interest always erodes investor confidence in the market so that investors find themselves at the receiving end of market manipulators. Hence, anyone could have been carried away by the unusual fluctuations in the price and been induced into investing in the said scrip," Sebi said. The regulator also noted that this kind of activity seriously affects the normal price discovery mechanism of the securities market.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Attempt to cap OIL well at Baghjan fails, reasons being examined

An attempt to cap OILs damaged gas well at Baghjan in Assam which has been spewing gas for 66 days failed on Friday when the wagon used to put a lid on its mouth gave in and toppled over, the company said. The reasons for the failure of the...

Namibia to close schools, limit public gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

Namibian schools will be suspended for the second time in four months next week, while limits on public gatherings will be tightened further to 100 from 250 amid surging cases, President Hage Geingob said. In a televised speech on Friday, G...

AIFF seeks more clarifications from three clubs interested in joining I-League

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Friday sought further clarifications from three prospective clubs who have bid to join the I-League from 2020-21 season, giving them time till August 5 to do so. The capital-based Sudeva FC, Shillon...

Ryanair to fight Irish travel restrictions in court

Ryanair has initiated legal proceedings against Ireland, questioning the legality of travel restrictions that have kept a quarantine policy in place for all but 15 countries, the airline said on Friday.The Irish carrier, Europes largest bud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020