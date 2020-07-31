Left Menu
Development News Edition

Non-food credit growth slows to 6.7 pc in June

Advances to the services sector continued to grow at a robust, albeit decelerated, rate at 10.7 per cent in June 2020, compared to 13 per cent last year, it said. Credit to commercial real estate and computer software has bucked the downtrend, registering accelerated growth as against the same month previous year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:50 IST
Non-food credit growth slows to 6.7 pc in June

Non-food credit growth of banks slowed to 6.7 per cent in June, as against a growth of 11.1 per cent in the same month previous year, according to the Reserve Bank of India. The loan growth in June 2020 was nearly the same as in May.

Personal loans continued to perform well, registering a growth of 10.5 per cent in June 2020, almost similar to May 2020 but lower than 16.6 per cent growth in June 2019, RBI's Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit for June 2020 showed. Vehicle loan registered an accelerated growth in June 2020 as against its level in the previous month and the corresponding period last year. Housing loans have also continued to perform well.

Credit growth to industry grew by 2.2 per cent in the month, as compared to 6.4 per cent growth in June 2019. Advances to large industries increased by 3.7 per cent in June 2020, over 7.6 per cent in the same period previous year. Within industry, credit growth to food processing, beverage & tobacco, petroleum, coal products & nuclear fuels, and paper & paper products accelerated in June, compared to the corresponding month a year ago.

Loan growth to infrastructure has also picked up in June vis-a-vis its level in the previous month, though it is much lower than in June 2019. "However, credit growth to chemicals & chemical products, cement & cement products, construction, gems & jewellery, glass & glassware and all engineering decelerated/contracted," the RBI said.

Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities increased by 2.4 per cent in June 2020 as compared to a higher growth of 8.7 per cent. Advances to the services sector continued to grow at a robust, albeit decelerated, rate at 10.7 per cent in June 2020, compared to 13 per cent last year, it said.

Credit to commercial real estate and computer software has bucked the downtrend, registering accelerated growth as against the same month previous year. Loans to NBFCs have also continued to grow at a healthy pace, it showed.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi slaps Rs 20 cr fine on Pancard Clubs, 4 directors for illegally raising funds

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday slapped a total fine of Rs 20 crore on Pancard Clubs and its four directors for illegally mobilising money from investors through unregistered collective investment schemes CIS. The firm is a part of...

Trust Mumbai police on Sushant death case probe: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state police were capable of probing the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, an assertion which comes in the backdrop of growing clamor for a CBI probe in the actors death here i...

Mizoram extends partial lockdown till Aug 31, issues fresh guidelines

The Mizoram government on Friday extended state-wide partial lockdown till August 31 to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, as per a notification issued on Friday. According to the order, all international and inter- state borders wi...

High-speed train crash in Portugal kills two, injures 37

A crash between a high-speed train and a maintenance machine in central Portugal killed two people and injured at least 37 on Friday, the national relief operations authority CNOS said. A spokesman for CNOS told Reuters two medical helicopt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020