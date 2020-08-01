Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi congratulates telecom sector for completing 25 years of mobile telephony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the telecom industry for completing 25 years of mobile telephony in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 00:08 IST
PM Modi congratulates telecom sector for completing 25 years of mobile telephony
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the telecom industry for completing 25 years of mobile telephony in the country. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) organised a special online event "Desh Ki Digital Udaan" to commemorate the event.

In his letter, the prime minister appreciated the contribution made by DoT, telecom companies, and COAI in the growth of the telecom sector. "While 25 years ago connectivity was a privilege, today, it is a tool of empowerment," he said. The letter also mentions digital mobility as an enabler of multiple kinds of mobility - social, economic and informational. "The telecom sector's achievements also fit in with the government's Digital India initiative and the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobility) programme," he said.

Speaking at the event, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel said, "Twenty-five years ago, Airtel along with others started the mobile journey. In the next 25 years, what we really are looking forward to is IoT, low-latency connectivity, a full 5G-enabled network ensuring digital payments." Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries said, "Mobility has changed India in four ways. First connectivity has become affordable. As a result, it ceased to be a rich man's monopoly long ago. Now with cell phones becoming multifunctional with mobile internet, it opened the floodgates of human creativity. Lastly, it has become a catalyst for enrichment and empowerment of common Indians in ways unthinkable 25 years ago."

Telecom secretary Anshu Prakash indicated how during the COVID crisis it was telecom services that kept all going. He also pointed out that telecom is a capital intensive business as there is continuous upgradation. While delivering the opening remarks, Lt Gen Dr. SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI, said, "During the last 25 years, technological progress, innovation, and market dynamics have had a profound impact on the industry and contributed to the accelerated liberalization of the sector. There are many sectors doing good work in their fields but without telecom linkages they would be isolated specks. Telecom interconnects and helps societies to be connected. It is like the nervous system of the human body. Taking inspiration from this memorable journey, the industry is committed to working towards creating a truly world-class digital ecosystem of the future with the help of our all stakeholders, especially the government." (ANI)

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

Nigeria signs N10 billion MoU with Manzuwa Nigeria Ltd. for 40 km road construction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

US Congressman condemns Chinese aggression in Ladakh

A senior US Congressman on Friday condemned the Chinese Armys acts of aggression in Indias Ladakh region resulting in deadly clashes between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control LAC, alleging that Beijing aims to redraw the se...

Boston Marathon bomber wins death penalty appeal

A federal appeals court on Friday overturned Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death penalty sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack, which killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of A...

International racket dealing in snake venom busted in Malda

An international racket dealing in snake venom was busted in West Bengals Malda district on Friday, and two persons were arrested in a major operation by the state CID and local police, officials said. The sleuths of the CID along with offi...

Take 5: Predictions for the NHL restart

Hockey is back and the chase is on for the Stanley Cup. After being on ice 4 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHL is back in action for real starting on Saturday in hub cities Edmonton and Toronto. While 16 teams battle in the qu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020