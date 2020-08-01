Left Menu
Maruti total sales decline 1pc in July; domestic sales edge up

The company had sold 1,09,264 units in July last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Domestic sales, however, increased by 1.3 per cent to 1,01,307 units last month, as against 1,00,006 units in July 2019, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 11:41 IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday reported a 1.1 per cent decline in total sales at 1,08,064 units in July. The company had sold 1,09,264 units in July last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales, however, increased by 1.3 per cent to 1,01,307 units last month, as against 1,00,006 units in July 2019, it added. Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 17,258 units as compared to 11,577 units in the same month last year, up 49.1 per cent.

Sales of compact car segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, however, declined by 10.4 per cent to 51,529 units as against 57,512 cars in July last year. Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sales declined to 1,303 units as compared to 2,397 units in July last year.

However, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, increased 26.3 per cent to 19,177 units as compared to 15,178 in the year-ago month, MSI said. Exports in July declined by 27 per cent to 6,757 units compared to 9,258 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

