Left Menu
Development News Edition

BC Cricket Championship: A thrilling and an exciting action packed August awaits for millions of cricket fans as Cricket comes alive in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 7th August 2020, the Meadowbrook Park, Canada will open its arms wide to welcome and embrace lakhs of hungry cricket fans across the world to witness one of the most exhilarating cricket tournaments BC Cricket Championship.

PTI | Vancouver | Updated: 01-08-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 12:17 IST
BC Cricket Championship: A thrilling and an exciting action packed August awaits for millions of cricket fans as Cricket comes alive in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 7th August 2020, the Meadowbrook Park, Canada will open its arms wide to welcome and embrace lakhs of hungry cricket fans across the world to witness one of the most exhilarating cricket tournaments BC Cricket Championship. The seven days T20 fest will be a grand extravaganza comprising 10 league matches, 02 semi-finals and one final match. The first five days starting from 7th till 11th August, will cover all the league matches followed by two semi-finals on 12th August. The Final will be played on 13th August 2020, at 09.00 am - Canada Time ( 09.30 pm - Indian Time ).

The league matches and the semi-finals, first and second will be scheduled at 09.00 am and 01.00 pm Canada Time ( 09.30 pm and 01.30 am - Indian Time ) respectively. The winner will be a proud recipient of 25,000 Canadian Dollars.

The objective of the event is to bring cricket back for the cricket fans, boost local talent and the cricket of Canada. BC Champions, Victoria Waves, Vancouver Vibes, Kings 11 Kelowna and Surrey Shines would be the five teams competing against each other. The tournament will bring delight to the crazy cricket fans as some of the icon players like Ravindrapal Singh and Sana Kaleem along with Bhupindar Singh, Harmandeep Singh and Newab Cheema would be a part of the great event and showcase their cricketing skills.

Fans would get to witness the BC Cricket Championship live on One Sports, India and Willow TV in Canada, the channel partners for the respective countries. The scoring partner is Sportskeeda and Cricketworld.

For more information follow us on: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bccchampionship/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/bccchampionship Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BC-Cricket-Championship-106154927863920/ And visit our website: https://bccricketchampionship.com Write to us on our mail id: bccricketchampionship@gmail.com For any media queries, please contact: info@bcccricketchampionship.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222560/BC_Cricket_Championship_Logo.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222559/BC_Cricket_2020.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine police kill man after hostage-taking, official says

A man who had taken a senior police officer hostage a week ago and then escaped was killed by police special forces in central Ukraine early on Saturday when he took a new hostage and exploded a grenade, a senior government official said. T...

Water, soil from Badrinath, Mahakaleshwar reach Ayodhya ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony

Soil and water from many important religious sites and rivers across India have reached Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir on August 5, informed the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Saturday. Taking to T...

NGT raps MoEF over monitoring of environmental norms

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF over compliance of conditions mentioned in environmental clearances granted for projects, saying the mechanism for monitoring environmental norms is inadequ...

Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans with Covid twist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished his fans on the prosperous occasion of Eid al-Adha in his own style but with a COVID-19 twist. Since the country is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restricted, the actor made sure to contain the spre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020