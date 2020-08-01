Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to come out with strategic sectors list soon: FM

The government will soon come out with a new public sector enterprises policy that will define strategic sectors which will not have more than four PSUs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:21 IST
Govt to come out with strategic sectors list soon: FM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Image Credit: ANI

The government will soon come out with a new public sector enterprise policy that will define strategic sectors that will not have more than four PSUs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. As part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' package, the finance minister in May had announced that there will be a maximum of four public sector companies in strategic sectors, and state-owned firms in other segments will eventually be privatized.

"We are working on it ... it should go to Cabinet soon," she said in an interaction with media when asked about the strategic sector list. She said there could be various models to achieve a minimum of four PSUs in case of those falling under the strategic sector.

Either they will be merged, or they will be brought together in such a way that there are only four or lesser, she said. Under the policy, a list of strategic sectors will be notified where there will be at least one and a maximum of four public sector enterprises, apart from private sector companies.

In other sectors, central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) will be privatized depending upon the feasibility. "We would like to announce a PSE policy (as) a self-reliant India needs a coherent policy. All sectors will be opened to private sectors also.

"PSEs will continue to play an important role in defined areas. We need a coherent policy because sometimes you open up some sectors in piecemeal... Now we shall define the areas... where their presence will be impactfully felt," Sitharaman had said while announcing the package. Asked about expectations from the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee next week, the finance minister said that's for the RBI to decide. Speaking about the state of the economy, she said it is trying to come out of difficulty but would be difficult to get a complete picture at this point due to uncertainty around the pandemic. Value chains are getting disrupted due to containment zones in many parts of the country because of the pandemic, she explained.

Emphasizing that the Prime Minister is speaking with various stakeholders on regular basis to get feedback on the evolving situation, she said the government is keeping all options open to help support the economy. There are some kinds of green shoots but the government is cautious about these parameters, she said, adding that the economy is at a stage where every sector is trying to beat pandemic and revive. "Hopefully this spirit will help revive the economy, and the government is willing to hear and keep all options open...RBI has reached out to the industry with liquidity, and other than just monitoring inflation it has also kept growth in mind. The economy will benefit from this," she said.

Asked about the privatization of banks, she said the government has only cleared the proposal to privatize IDBI Bank so far. The government currently owns a 46.5 percent stake in IDBI Bank. In January 2019, LIC completed the acquisition of a 51 percent controlling stake in the lender. The state-owned life insurer infused Rs 21,624 crore into the bank.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Reinstate me as IPL commentator, Manjrekar tells BCCI

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has sent an email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI asking the body to reinstate him as a commentator for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL. The IPL is slated to be p...

Nabanna to remain closed on Monday, Tuesday for sanitisation after sub-inspector tests COVID-19 positive

West Bengals state secretariat Nabanna will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as it will be thoroughly sanitised after a sub-inspector posted in the buiding tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. The SI was posted in the Chief Minist...

Berlin protesters rally against virus restrictions

Protesters against coronavirus restrictions have gathered in Berlin for a demonstration titled The end of the pandemic freedom day. It comes amid increasing concern about an upturn in infections in Germany. A crowd of people whistling and ...

Vietnam says up to 800,000 have left virus epicentre Danang

Vietnams health ministry said on Saturday up to 800,000 visitors to Danang city, the countrys new novel coronavirus epicentre, have left for other parts of the country since July 1. Vietnam last week detected its first locally transmitted C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020