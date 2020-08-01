Left Menu
JJ Tax app launches 'Freedom Offer' effective August 3, 2020

JJ Tax, a chat-based app launched by aspiring chartered accountants Mehak Malik and Leesha Arya, has launched 'Freedom Offer' and lowered their membership prices from August 3, 2020.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:32 IST
Service Menu of JJ Tax App. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): JJ Tax, a chat-based app launched by aspiring chartered accountants Mehak Malik and Leesha Arya, has launched 'Freedom Offer' and lowered their membership prices from August 3, 2020. The lowering of these prices coincides with Rakshabandhan celebrations. Here's a comparison of the revised membership prices, as against the old ones.

"We wanted to offer a festive twist to our audience, especially with the tax season on the horizon. The app is available on Play Store and iOS, and can be used to simplify taxation without the need for face-to-face interactions," said co-founder Leesha Arya, while commenting on the lowering of prices. In addition to resolving Income Tax, TDS, Advance Tax, GST, Wills, Accounting, and other finance-related queries, the app is also offering free services for students, who can get revision test papers, upload answers and get them checked by experts.

"The idea to provide free services to students was buoyed by the overwhelming support we have received from the CA fraternity and we are happy to share that more than 40 CAs have joined our initiative," said Co-founder Mehak Malik. The App has not only received praise within the CA fraternity, but has also garnered the appreciation of general public, as can be seen in encouraging reviews published in leading dailies.

"I think this is probably the first app in India dealing with tax queries. All your tax issues and queries will be answered by qualified experts and in real time basis," said PV Narayanamoorthy, a veteran in the field of media planning and advertising effectiveness, while commenting on the effectiveness of the app. The team also plans to launch several more attractive offers, starting with this 'Freedom Offer', which is being launched to also coincide with the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2020.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

