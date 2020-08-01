Left Menu
Sumit Deb takes over as NMDC CMD

State-run NMDC on Saturday said Sumit Deb has taken over as its Chairman-cum Managing Director. Baijendra Kumar who superannuated from the services of the company on Friday, NMDC said in a statement "Sumit Deb has assumed charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NMDC Limited on 1 August, 2020," the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 16:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

State-run NMDC on Saturday said Sumit Deb has taken over as its Chairman-cum Managing Director. Deb succeeds N. Baijendra Kumar who superannuated from the services of the company on Friday, NMDC said in a statement

"Sumit Deb has assumed charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NMDC Limited on 1 August, 2020," the company said. Prior to assuming the role of CMD, NMDC, Deb was Director (Personnel) of the company. Deb is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhubaneshwar. He joined NMDC as General Manager (Commercial) in 2015, later he was then promoted as Executive Director (Personnel & Administration) at NMDC. In 2019 he assumed charge as Director (Personnel). Before joining NMDC, he was with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), another PSU under Ministry of Steel. He joined as a Management Trainee and worked with RINL for about 25 years accumulating rich and diverse experience in the steel industry

"Deb has diverse experience in man power and succession planning, training and development and other HR functions. He also has experience in the marketing and distribution of steel and iron ore, sponge iron, pellets and diamonds," NMDC said.

