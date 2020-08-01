Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonalika leads industry performance with ever highest 71.7 percent domestic growth in July 2020

India's one of the leading tractor manufacturer and number one Export brand from the country, Sonalika Tractor in July'20 records highest ever domestic growth of 71.7 per cent and overall (Domestic+Exports) 10,223 tractors sale.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:10 IST
Sonalika leads industry performance with ever highest 71.7 percent domestic growth in July 2020
Multiple Sonalika Tractor. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's one of the leading tractor manufacturer and number one Export brand from the country, Sonalika Tractor in July'20 records highest ever domestic growth of 71.7 per cent and overall (Domestic+Exports) 10,223 tractors sale. Domestic sales stood at 8219 tractors compared to 4788 sales same period last year. The company continues to be on growth trajectory beating industry growth.

"Happy to share that we have recorded highest ever domestic growth of 71.7 per cent in July'20 beating industry growth with overall sales at 10,223 tractors. This consistent performance, creating new record high and gaining market share is a testimony of our strong foundation and investment in world's number one vertical integrated plant, largest channel partners, technology savvy supply chain and best team. We have launched new tractors with advanced technology features at the same cost of current products, thus helping the farmers to upgrade and enhance their productivity and income," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, while speaking on the performance. "Our cumulative domestic growth (April-Jul) is at 17.7 per cent, which is highest in the entire tractor industry. This superlative performance is resultant of our strategy to continue launching new tractors customized to meet various geographic and application specific requirements of the farmers across globe. We have been consistently growing amidst the prevailing situation with 25 per cent growth (deliveries) in May'20 and 55 per cent growth (Billing) in June'20 and 71.7 per cent growth (Billing) in July'20. We look forward to the uptick in demand and continue our growth momentum by surpassing industry growth in the forthcoming festive season as well," he added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SKorea arrests leader of church with big cluster

South Korean prosecutors arrested the elderly leader of a secretive religious sect Saturday as part of an investigation into allegations that the church hampered the governments anti-virus response after thousands of worshippers were infect...

Tilak's belief in Indian language, culture reflected in new education policy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilaks belief in Indian language and culture is reflected in the New Education Policy recently released by the Narendra Modi government. Inaugurating a two-day internatio...

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari takes over as chief of IAF's Western Air Command

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday took charge as commander-in-chief of the Indian Air Forces Western Air Command WAC which looks after the security of the countrys air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other ...

Hinduja Global Solutions Mar qtr net dips over 17 pc to Rs 44.8 cr

Hinduja Global Solutions HGS, the BPO arm of the diversified Hinduja group, has posted a decline of 17.8 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 44.8 crore in the March 2020 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 54.5 cror...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020