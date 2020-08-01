Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS Motor July sales dip 10 pc to 2,52,744 units

Total exports last month stood at 62,389 units, as against 69,994 units in July 2019, while two-wheeler exports were at 54,141 units, as against 57,190 units a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:49 IST
TVS Motor July sales dip 10 pc to 2,52,744 units

TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported a 10 per cent decline in total sales at 2,52,744 units in July 2020. The company had sold 2,79,465 units in the corresponding month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales were at 2,43,788 units last month, as compared to 2,65,679 units in July 2019, down 8 per cent, while domestic two-wheeler sales were at 1,89,647 units in the period under review, as against 2,08,489 units in the year-ago month, down 9 per cent. Motorcycle sales were at 1,06,062 units last month, as against 1,08,210 units in July 2019, while scooter sales were at 78,603 units, as against 1,05,199 units in July 2019, the company said.

Three-wheeler sales were at 8,956 units in July, as against 13,786 units in the year-ago period, it added. Total exports last month stood at 62,389 units, as against 69,994 units in July 2019, while two-wheeler exports were at 54,141 units, as against 57,190 units a year ago.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SKorea arrests leader of church with big cluster

South Korean prosecutors arrested the elderly leader of a secretive religious sect Saturday as part of an investigation into allegations that the church hampered the governments anti-virus response after thousands of worshippers were infect...

Tilak's belief in Indian language, culture reflected in new education policy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilaks belief in Indian language and culture is reflected in the New Education Policy recently released by the Narendra Modi government. Inaugurating a two-day internatio...

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari takes over as chief of IAF's Western Air Command

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday took charge as commander-in-chief of the Indian Air Forces Western Air Command WAC which looks after the security of the countrys air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other ...

Hinduja Global Solutions Mar qtr net dips over 17 pc to Rs 44.8 cr

Hinduja Global Solutions HGS, the BPO arm of the diversified Hinduja group, has posted a decline of 17.8 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 44.8 crore in the March 2020 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 54.5 cror...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020