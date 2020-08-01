UP traders seek relief measures amid COVID-19 crisis

Traders reeling from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have sought relief measures on various fronts from the Uttar Pradesh government. In this regard, the Vyapaari Kalyan Board has passed 15 resolutions, seeking relief for traders, the chairman of the board, Ravi Kant Garg, said on Saturday.

The proposals, passed in the presence of senior officials of different departments and members of the board, have been sent to the state chief minister with a request to give a green signal on them, Garg said while briefing reporters about the fifteen proposals passed in the virtual meeting, held on Friday. He said the traders have sought 50 per cent relief in three months fee of schools and adjustment of actual three months (April, May and June) power bills instead of one-month power bill amid coronavirus crisis.

Loan on easy terms, interest relief and waiving taxes in mandis for traders and industrialists have also been demanded, he stated. Inclusion of two industry and trade representatives in GST council, immediate GST refund of registered traders, relief to registered traders succumbed to COVID-19 have also been included in the proposals, Garg said.

According to the chairman, formation of "Mukhya Mantri Vyapaari Apada Rahat Kosh" for industrial establishments hit by natural calamaties and other risks has also been included in the 15-point demand sent to the chief minister..