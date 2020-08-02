Left Menu
Development News Edition

Focusing on localisation to de-risk biz from supply chain challenges, forex fluctuations: Toyota

The company, which is a joint venture between Japanese auto major Toyota and the Kirloskar Group, is increasing local content in car manufacturing as well as planning to produce hybrid systems in the country. "We are looking at localisation not only because of Made in India initiative.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 12:09 IST
Focusing on localisation to de-risk biz from supply chain challenges, forex fluctuations: Toyota
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is looking at enhancing localisation of its products as well as technologies as it aims to de-risk its business from foreign exchange fluctuations as well supply chain challenges, according to a senior company official. The company, which is a joint venture between Japanese auto major Toyota and the Kirloskar Group, is increasing local content in car manufacturing as well as planning to produce hybrid systems in the country.

"We are looking at localisation not only because of Made in India initiative. Backward integration also insulates from exchange rate fluctuations and makes supply chain shorter," TKM Senior Vice President (Sales and Service) Naveen Soni told PTI in an interview. As part of the process, the company is constantly trying to increase local content in its products, he added.

"It is an ongoing process. The engine for Innova Crysta is now manufactured locally. Almost 85 per cent of the components used in the engine are locally manufactured. We have gradually increased localisation in gear boxes and other critical components," Soni said. The auto major also plans to locally manufacture hybrid systems in the country. TKM currently imports such systems.

As part of Toyota's global collaboration with Suzuki Motor Corp, the systems could also be supplied to Maruti Suzuki India. The company, however, did not elaborate on the exact plans.

"There's nothing we can share publicly at this moment, beyond what's been publicly announced to date. As a matter of policy we do not discuss future product and investment plans," Soni said. He further said: "Having said that, we have always intended and aimed at creating competitive, reliable and scalable value-chain by building local capabilities be it for the traditional internal combustion engine, electrified powertrain or any other technology." Even Toyota's alliance with Suzuki focuses to strengthen the competitiveness of both the companies by applying their strong points and learning from each other, he noted.

"However, a more comprehensive road map and conducive policy environment would help us to effectively plan the long-term product strategy," Soni said. A hybrid vehicle has more than one source of power. Usually, it combines a conventional combustion engine with an electric motor to run the vehicle.

In March 2018, Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp (SMC) had concluded a basic agreement for supplying hybrid and other vehicles to each other in the Indian market. Soni said that hybrid technology can accrue various benefits to the automaker.

"We believe that the form and shape in which we would like to electrify our vehicles, we find that hybrid is an optimum mix of values like power, fuel efficiency, customer convenience and regulations compliance," he noted. When asked if the company is focusing towards petrol, hybrid options in order to reduce dependence on diesel cars, Soni said: "We believe in future all technologies will have space depending on size and class of the vehicle. Toyota firmly believes that "all technologies will co-exist in the future. It won't be like one technology will take over the another." Customers will decide what they want, he added.

Soni noted that even with increase in diesel fuel prices as well as overall rise in prices of BS-VI diesel cars, demand for its models like Innova and Fortuner remained strong. "Yes smaller diesel cars tend to become unpopular because high cost of acquisition. But for our models like Innova and Fortuner the customers still prefer diesel powertrains. So this segment remains unaffected even after parity in petrol and diesel fuel prices in some regions," he said.

Hybrid technology would also help in complying with stringent Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) regulations, Soni said. "Regarding CAFE norms, all the companies have defined their own way of meeting the norms...fuel efficiency has to be increased year on year...globally also hybrid technology has given automakers the advantage to conserve fuel and protect environment as well," he added.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav targets Centre, Yogi govt over economy, employment issues

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government at the Centre and the state over several issues including the border, economy and employment. Taking to Twitter, Yadav said th...

Sebi to set up virtual museum of securities market

Regulator Sebi is planning to set up a virtual museum of the securities market to highlight achievements and milestones in the Indian capital market. In a notice, Sebi has invited Expression of Interest EoI from agencies to develop the virt...

Giants' Samardzija looks to add Rangers to list of victims

Two pitchers -- one with fond memories of June 2015, the other not so much -- meet for the first time Sunday afternoon when the San Francisco Giants host the Texas Rangers to wrap up a three-game series. The game pits Giants 35-year-old rig...

Sports News Roundup: Australia's Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open; Warren erupts for 53 as Pacers edge 76ers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Todd hangs on to lead headed into final round in MemphisBrendon Todd held on to the lead at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Saturday, despite an uneven third round that saw him hit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020