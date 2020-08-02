SER to regulate trains on total lockdown days in Bengal

Left Menu
The SER has also decided to cancel Bhubaneswar-Howrah Special leaving Bhubaneswar on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31 and Howrah-Bhubaneswar Special leaving Howrah on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31. Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special leaving Bhubaneswar on August 4, 7, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 30 and New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special leaving New Delhi on August 4, 7, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 30 will not stop at Purulia and Hijli in West Bengal, the SER official said.

The South Eastern Railway (SER) has decided to regulate the movement of special trains on seven days in August, when total lockdown will be imposed across West Bengal to check the spread of coronavirus. While some trains will remain cancelled, some others will be operated on curtailed routes on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31, an SER spokesman said here.

Howrah-Yesvantpur Special leaving Howrah on August 5, 8, 16 and 23 and Yesvantpur-Howrah Special leaving Yesvantpur on August 7, 10, 16, 18, 23, 25 and 30 will remain cancelled. Howrah-Barbil Special leaving Howrah on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31 and Barbil-Howrah Special leaving Barbil on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31 will remain cancelled, the spokesman said.

Patna-Shalimar Special leaving Patna on August 4, 15, 22 and 29 and Shalimar-Patna Special leaving Shalimar on August 5, 17, 24 and 31 will also remain cancelled, he said. The SER has also decided to cancel Bhubaneswar-Howrah Special leaving Bhubaneswar on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31 and Howrah-Bhubaneswar Special leaving Howrah on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31.

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special leaving Bhubaneswar on August 4, 7, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 30 and New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special leaving New Delhi on August 4, 7, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 30 will not stop at Purulia and Hijli in West Bengal, the SER official said. Similarly, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special leaving Bhubaneswar on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31 and New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special leaving New Delhi on August 4, 7, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 30 will not stop at Hijli.

Mumbai CSMT-Howrah Special scheduled to leave Mumbai CSMT on August 14 and 21 will be short terminated at Rourkela, instead of Howrah, he said. Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Special scheduled to leave Howrah on August 5 will be short originated from Rourkela on August 6.

Howrah-Secunderabad Special scheduled to leave Howrah on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31will be short originated from Bhubaneswar, the spokesman said. Secunderabad-Howrah Special leaving Secunderabad on August 4, 7, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 30 will be short terminated at Bhubaneswar, he said.

