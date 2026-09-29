AAP to skip INDIA bloc meeting on SIR row but will back impeachment motion against CEC: Sanjay Singh

By Niranjan Mishra The Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it will not attend the INDIA bloc meeting being convened over issues concerning the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner.

The INDIA Bloc is set to hold a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, where opposition leaders are likely to deliberate on a proposed nationwide protest over allegations of electoral irregularities. In conversation with ANI, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the party would not attend the INDIA Bloc’s meeting but rather support an impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Parliament.

Singh said, “The Aam Aadmi Party has already made it clear that we are not part of the INDIA alliance, so there is no point in attending such a meeting.” “As far as the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is concerned, we have already signed it. If an impeachment motion against Gyanesh Kumar is brought in Parliament and any action is taken, we will join hands with all the opposition parties and fight this battle together.”

Responding to the reports that Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav will also maintain distance from the opposition meeting, Sanjay Singh accused the Congress of “troubling” Yadav and SP in Uttar Pradesh. “We are seeing how Congress has been troubling the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh,” the AAP leader said.

“Today, we heard a statement that Congress wants 150 seats. At times, they say they will contest all 403 seats; sometimes they say they want 200 seats. Are they fighting the BJP or the Samajwadi Party? Their statements make it seem as though they are fighting the Samajwadi Party,” Sanjay Singh said. The political row intensified following an investigative report by The Indian Express, which said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures linked to the SIR exercise.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has rejected the suggestion that the reported objections represented institutional dissent, maintaining that decisions related to SIR were taken with the unanimous approval of the Commission. (ANI)