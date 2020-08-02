Left Menu
Development News Edition

India needs to grow much faster over next decade to become important global player: N K Singh

India needs to grow much faster over the next 10 years with the use of technology and reforms in order to become an important global player, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:52 IST
India needs to grow much faster over next decade to become important global player: N K Singh

India needs to grow much faster over the next 10 years with the use of technology and reforms in order to become an important global player, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh said on Sunday. To achieve the potential growth rate of 7-8 per cent, India has to improve factor productivity and reduce incremental capital output ratio, he said.

Singh said technology, coupled with significant reforms in areas like health, education and maintenance of infrastructure, can make a decisive difference. "If we wish to become important global player, we have to obviously grow much faster over the next 10 years than we did in the past decade," he said at IIT Jodhpur Foundation Day event.

Only technology solutions can enable the realisation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he added. Singh said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed several fault lines in the country's public health care system.

In 2018-19, public health expenditure in India was 0.96 per cent of GDP. This is one of the lowest among peer group countries. Out of this, about 70 per cent of the expenditure on health is undertaken by the states, while only 30 per cent is spent by the union government. "It has become evidently clear with the current pandemic that investment on health is not just social sector spending, but a great investment in India's economic growth and development. Investment in technology can ameliorate these issues in the health sector," he said.

Singh suggested use of e-learning, electronic medical records, electronic systems for disease surveillance, radiological assessments and readings, and laboratory and pharmacy information systems to significantly reduce inefficiencies and lack of resources for affordable access to healthcare. Talking about use of technology in education sector, he said that in the coming years there would be need for a creative mix or a hybrid between online and offline education.

"Technology must determine the optimum mix of this hybrid," he added..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton wins record 7th British Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton on Sunday won his seventh British Grand Prix title after a dramatic last-lap at the Silverstone Circuit. Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas were at the first and second spot respectively until tyre drama st...

British music stars resurrect Rock Against Racism

By Emma Batha LONDON, Aug 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than 700 figures from Britains music world, including popstar Rita Ora, One Direction singer Niall Horan and producer Nile Rodgers, united to wipe out racism declaring silence is...

Rajasthan to start Indira Rasoi Yojana to provide meals at Rs 8

The Rajasthan government is going to start with the Indira Rasoi Yojana in urban areas of the state from August 20, in which poor and needy people will get nutritious food for just Rs 8, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday. Under the...

White House Chief of Staff Meadows says U.S. will hold election on Nov. 3 -CBS interview

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday that the United States will hold an election on Nov. 3 and that President Donald Trump was raising concerns about mail-in ballots when he floated the idea of delaying the U.S. vote.Were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020