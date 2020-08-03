Left Menu
Lacey Agate from Bellbird Spring becomes Young Viticulturist of the Year 2020

There were four contestants competing in total, the other two being Brigitte Allan from Pyramid Valley and Lucas Percy from Pegasus Bay, who gave it their all, making it a great competition.

The Young Vits was tested on all aspects of vineyard management, including trellising, pruning, machinery, pests & diseases and budgeting. Image Credit: Fshoq! blog

After a tough day in the vineyards, Lacey Agate from Bellbird Spring became the Corteva North Young Viticulturist of the Year 2020 on 31st July following the competition held at Greystone in Waipara.

Congratulations also go to Will Bowman from Black Estate who was Runner Up.

The Young Vits was tested on all aspects of vineyard management, including trellising, pruning, machinery, pests & diseases and budgeting. There was also an interview. Fruitfed Supplies laid on a very welcome BBQ at lunchtime which was then followed by the quiz round and the BioStart Hortisports.

The BioStart Hortisports prize was taken out by Will Bowman and Lacey Agate took out the Ecotrellis trellising prize.

The Awards Dinner was held in the new cellar door at Greystone, which was a mouthwatering spit roast served with fine North Canterbury wines. The contestants' last challenge of the day was to give a three-minute speech to the audience, covering topics such as regenerative agriculture and tractorless vineyards – certainly food for thought.

Lacey will go on to represent North Canterbury in the National Final in October being held in Martinborough this year. It is being held in conjunction with the 15 Year celebrations of the Young Vit competition. The practical day will take place on 7th October and the national finalists will give their speeches at the conference the following day. The fifteenth winner will then be announced at the celebration dinner. There will be a total of six finalists, with the others coming from Northland, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, Central Otago and Marlborough.

The national winner will not only become the Corteva NZ Young Viticulturist of the Year 2020 but will win an amazing prize package of a Hyundai Kona for a year, an Ecotrellis Travel Grant, a Corteva educational trip to Australia, Bahco golden secateurs, a leadership week and cash. There are also cash prizes from AGMARDT for the top three national finalists research projects.

