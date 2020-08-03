Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices trade 1 pc lower, Bandhan Bank dips by 9.8 pc

Equity benchmark indices were on a weak wicket during early hours on Monday tracking Asian peers as the global surge of new coronavirus cases showed no sign of abating.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 10:24 IST
Equity indices trade 1 pc lower, Bandhan Bank dips by 9.8 pc
Bandhan Bank was down by 9.8 pc on Monday morning to Rs 311.30 per share. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were on a weak wicket during early hours on Monday tracking Asian peers as the global surge of new coronavirus cases showed no sign of abating. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 416 points or 1.11 per cent at 37,191 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 113 points or 1.02 per cent at 10,961.

Except for Nifty metal and auto, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank down by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.3 per cent and realty by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, shares of Bandhan Bank slid by 9.8 per cent to Rs 311.30 per share after reports said that its 34.56 crore shares -- or 21.5 per cent of total equity -- exchanged hands in 27 large trades.

IndusInd Bank was down by 3.7 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank by 3.1 per cent, Axis Bank by 1.8 per cent and HDFC Bank by 1.7 per cent. Bajaj Finance too slipped by 1.7 per cent at Rs 3,194.95 per share. The other prominent losers were UPL, HDFC Life, ONGC and Cipla. However, Tata Motors jumped by 5.7 per cent to Rs 110.60 per share while Hero MotoCorp gained by 1.6 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 0.8 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 0.6 per cent.

Metal majors JSW Steel and Tata Steel along with HCL Technologies, Titan and Wipro traded with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Asian share markets were mixed as US lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan amid a global surge of new coronavirus cases.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan dipped by 0.2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei added gains of 2.1 per cent while South Korea shares were flat. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't know if I'll ever be able to live with somebody again: Charlize Theron

Hollywood star Charlize Theron says even if she gets romantically involved, she is not sure if it will be possible for her to live with the person. The 44-year-old actor, who lives in Los Angeles with her two children -- Jackson, eight, an...

Westbrook, Rockets outlast Giannis, Bucks

Russell Westbrook sank four free throws inside the final 28.5 seconds and the Houston Rockets topped the Milwaukee Bucks 120-116 on Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Westbrook scored a team-high 31 points while a...

Sasken appoints Edwin Moses as President and COO

Sasken Technologies on Monday announced the appointment of Edwin Moses as President and Chief Operating Officer reporting to Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Rajiv C Mody. He will assume responsibility immediately for worldwide sales, gl...

Germany confirms 509 new COVID-19 cases, total count stands at 2,10,402

Berlin Germany, Aug 3 SputnikANI Germany confirmed 509 new COVID-19 cases and seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24-hour period, the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020