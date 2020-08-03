HSBC profit plunge hits FTSE 100, offsets bounce in factory activity

A slide in HSBC shares sent the FTSE 100 to its lowest since mid-May on Monday, with investors also looking past a jump in domestic factory activity as COVID-19 cases surged. HSBC fell 4% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 as the health crisis hammered its retail and corporate customers worldwide.

The export-laden FTSE 100 was down 0.2% even as data showed British manufacturing output last month grew at its fastest pace in nearly three years. The domestically focussed FTSE 250 shed 0.3% with real estate stocks taking another hit after Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week postponed a planned easing of the lockdown in England.

"It looks like the recovery from the coronavirus will be a messier affair than the market hoped and stocks remain under pressure," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. "Portents of an economic storm are evident in the latest results from HSBC with the company following the industry-wide trend of making significant provisions for bad debt."

A rally in UK stock markets stalled in July as confidence in a post-pandemic economic recovery was dulled by dour corporate forecasts and fears of a second COVID-19 wave. All eyes later in the week will be on a Bank of England policy meeting, where it is expected to shed more light on the pace of an expected economic rebound.

In results-driven moves, engineering firm Senior Plc and Lloyd's of London insurer Hiscox tumbled 12.9% and 7.5%, respectively, after swinging to a first-half loss. Hammerson slumped 13% as the mall operator said it was considering a rights issue and was in advanced talks to sell its stake in a joint venture in order to raise cash during the coronavirus crisis.