Chandigarh & Mohali Housing Demand will get a boost due to Reverse Migration, opines Family Nest Real Estates Private Limited

CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jatin Mohan Seth, Director, Family Nest Real Estates, Chandigarh, says " We are already witnessing that Chandigarh & Mohali are benefitting from reverse migration of professionals who have lost their jobs in the metros, or are likely to. These returnees see a benefit in lower cost of living and superior infrastructure that Mohali & Chandigarh have to offer." YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwDkEbvPd_c Jatin Mohan Seth says further, "People are now looking for spacious homes in township projects, which offer a controlled environment. This awareness is arising due to increased focus on health issues, because of COVID-19. At present, township projects have less than 5% overall share in the top seven cities, which is likely to go up substantially in the coming years. Also, consolidation is expected with increased preference for Branded Developers." He adds " We are Sales Associates for OMAXE & DLF's Townships in New Chandigarh and are witness to this increased preference for bigger homes, green environs, play and walk areas for kids & the elderly, clubhouse near the home, shopping areas & Restaurants/ Food Courts in the vicinity." "Because of this pandemic, home buyers are realising the benefits of having one's own home rather than living in a rented accommodation. This desire is being aided by very low home loan rates & Governments' increased push for credit towards the housing sector. Consumer friendly initiatives like formation of RERA have also added to buyers' confidence in Real Estate, in recent years," he adds further. About Family Nest Real Estates Private Limited, Chandigarh Family Nest Real Estates (P) Ltd. is one of the leading Real Estate Consultancy Services Company, based in Chandigarh, with presence in the Real Estate sector since 2007. The Promoter Jatin Mohan Seth is an Engineer by education and has worked in various well respected Companies before starting with this venture. Besides the Promoter, there is a team of highly motivated Professionals & Business Associates, who work together to make this venture a success.

Family Nest Real Es tates is closely associated with all renowned builders like Shapoorji Pallonji, ATS, Bestech, DLF, OMAXE, Emaar India, Hero Homes, Homeland, Ambika Realcon, HLP Group, Wave Estate, Escon, Beverly Golf; Curo India, to name a few. Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients reflects in our motto - "We UNCOMPLICATE Property Buying" Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956225/Family_Nest_Real_Estates_Private_Limited_Logo.jpg Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwDkEbvPd_c PWR PWR

