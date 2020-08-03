Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kansai Nerolac Paints posts 71 pc fall in Q1 PAT at Rs 43 cr

Kansai Nerolac Paints on Monday reported 71 per cent fall in its profit after tax of Rs 43 crore in Q1 FY21 over the same quarter of the previous year due to crashing demand in the wake of COVID-19 crisis and countrywide lockdown.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:01 IST
Kansai Nerolac Paints posts 71 pc fall in Q1 PAT at Rs 43 cr
The company has six manufacturing units across the country.. Image Credit: ANI

Kansai Nerolac Paints on Monday reported 71 per cent fall in its profit after tax of Rs 43 crore in Q1 FY21 over the same quarter of the previous year due to crashing demand in the wake of COVID-19 crisis and countrywide lockdown. Net revenue was down by 59 per cent to Rs 598 crore while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) cracked by 68 per cent to Rs 81 crore.

"There was unprecedented demand destruction this quarter due to the lockdown imposed on account of COVID-19. Both sales and bottom-line were impacted as a result," said Vice Chairman and Managing Director H M Bharuka. "Sales in April were a complete washout across. Sales of decorative have seen a revival in May and June with the company registering double-digit volume growth in both the months. Industrial sales continued to be impacted in both May and June due to the slow recovery of end customers."

Despite the severe drop in topline, said the company an aggressive cost control programme and judicious management of overheads helped the company report profit. EBITDA drop was also contained to just 350 basis points. Basic raw material prices were benign this quarter though there was volatility in forex rates.

Looking forward, the company said it is optimistic that demand recovery will continue. Due to frequent lockdowns and COVID cases across, managing the ecosystem of the supply chain is becoming a bigger challenge. The size of domestic paint industry is estimated at Rs 52,000 crore. The good growth in infrastructure, core sector, as well as automobile and real estate, is likely to have a positive effect on the overall demand of paint for the industry in the long run.

Kansai Nerolac Paints has six manufacturing units across the country. It manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paint coatings for homes, offices, hospitals and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Patty Jenkins says 'Wonder Woman 3' will probably be her last in series

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins has said that the third movie in Warner Bros DC superhero franchise Wonder Woman will probably be her last. The director, who was at the helm of worldwide success Wonder Woman and is currently looking forward to the ...

A subdued Raksha Bandhan in Delhi amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Raksha Bandhan festivities in the national capital were little subdued this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with siblings having to rely on technology to wish each other. Travelling was not an option this year but its the bond ...

Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious COVID-19 situation in the Uttar Pradesh town, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Ra...

Vice President Naidu remembers Sushma Swaraj on Raksha Bandhan day

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said he missed former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. M. Venkaiah Naidu shared an old picture of Sushma Swaraj tying a rakhi around his wrist on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020