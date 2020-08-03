Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kansai Nerolac Q1 net falls 79 pc to Rs 29.64 cr

Kansai Nerolac on Monday reported a 79.42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 29.64 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of lower income.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:46 IST
Kansai Nerolac Q1 net falls 79 pc to Rs 29.64 cr
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Kansai Nerolac on Monday reported a 79.42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 29.64 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of lower income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 144.69 crore in June quarter a year ago, Kansai Nerolac said in a BSE filing.

Total income declined 58.23 per cent to Rs 647.08 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,549.18 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. "There was an unprecedented demand destruction this quarter due to the lock down imposed on account of COVID -19. Both sales and bottom-line was impacted as a result," Kansai Nerolac Paints Vice-Chairman and Managing Director H M Bharuka said.

"Sales in April were a complete washout across. Sales of Decorative has seen revival in May and June with the company registering double digit volume growth in both the month," he added. Going ahead, the company is optimistic that demand recovery would continue, Bharuka said.

"Due to frequent lockdowns and COVID cases across, managing the ecosystem of the supply chain is becoming a bigger challenge. However, with multiple plants, the company is in a better position to manage it though it is creating a logistic challenge," he added. Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints on Monday closed 3.21 per cent higher at Rs 446.70 apiece on the BSE.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Gyms, yoga institutes to reopen on Aug 5 with COVID precautions

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday issued guidelines and preventive measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in yoga institutions and gymnasiums that will reopen on August 5. According to the latest guidelines, only establi...

Soccer-Gladbach doppelgangers' job is done, ready for removal

Borussia Moenchengladbachs thousands of cardboard cutouts of fans that were installed late last season when Bundesliga sides were playing in empty stadiums due to the pandemic are now ready to leave the stands, the club said on Monday. Fans...

No intention to allow street vendors to resume biz: Govt to HC

The Maharashtra government on Monday told the Bombay High Court it does not intend to permit street vendors and hawkers to conduct their businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic as it is not possible to regulate them. The government filed an a...

There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that, despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a silver bullet for COVID-19, and the road to normality would be long. More than 18.14 million people around the world are reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020