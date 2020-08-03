KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,192 cr
The company's civil business has bagged an order of Rs 57 crore for infra works in the warehouse space in India, while in the cables division it has secured orders of Rs 168 crore for various types of cabling projects.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:48 IST
RPG Group firm KEC International on Monday said it has bagged contracts worth Rs 1,192 crore across its various businesses in both domestic and international markets. The engineering firm has secured a Rs 821 crore contract in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment for projects in India, SAARC, Malaysia, Africa and the Americas, the company said in a statement. In its urban infrastructure division, the company secured an order of Rs 146 crore from Kochi Metro Rail for the construction of viaduct along with station for the Phase 1 extension of the metro rail project. The company's civil business has bagged an order of Rs 57 crore for infra works in the warehouse space in India, while in the cables division it has secured orders of Rs 168 crore for various types of cabling projects. The firm's Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said, "We are pleased with the new order wins of Rs 1192 crore secured amidst global uncertainties. Our T&D order book continues to grow on the backdrop of orders secured across various geographies." PTI PSK ABMABM
