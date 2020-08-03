Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors to set up Rs 300 cr stressed real estate fund

Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors on Monday said it has tied up with some real estate developers to set up its maiden Rs 300 crore fund for investment in stressed projects. At Amplus Capital, Mohnot was responsible for conceptualising, raising, investing and exiting of domestic real estate funds (Alternative Investment Funds or AIFs) promoted by the Lalbhai Group, whose flagship firm is Arvind Ltd.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:37 IST
Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors to set up Rs 300 cr stressed real estate fund

Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors on Monday said it has tied up with some real estate developers to set up its maiden Rs 300 crore fund for investment in stressed projects. Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd was recently founded by Anuranjan Mohnot, former MD and CEO of Amplus Capital Advisors. "We are in the process of setting up our maiden fund of Rs 300 crore. The proposed fund will invest in stressed real estate projects," Mohnot told PTI. He said the company has tied up with few developers from Pune and Bengaluru to create this fund. Mohnot, however, declined to name the partners. The company will also raise funds from high net worth individuals and family offices in its maiden investment platform, he said. The proposed fund will focus on last-mile funding and acquisition of stressed residential and commercial projects in six major Indian cities with an investment ticket size of Rs 20-40 crore per transaction, said Mohnot, MD and CEO of Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors. The fund should be available for deployment during January 2021. He said the realty firms would not only invest in this fund but also be operational partners to complete the projects. "Stressed assets acquisition being more of operational play, real estate developers, as operating partners in the acquisition of stressed assets and last-mile funding, will provide a unique win-win investment opportunity to investors where operational risk is mitigated through active participation," he said. At Amplus Capital, Mohnot was responsible for conceptualising, raising, investing and exiting of domestic real estate funds (Alternative Investment Funds or AIFs) promoted by the Lalbhai Group, whose flagship firm is Arvind Ltd. Over the last nine years of his tenure at Amplus Capital, Mohnot set up two AIFs that made 12 investments.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Papers leaked before UK election in suspected Russian operation were hacked from ex-trade minister - sources

Classified U.S.-UK trade documents leaked ahead of Britains 2019 election were stolen from the email account of former trade minister Liam Fox by suspected Russian hackers, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.The so...

Lockdown dates changed in WB for the second time

The West Bengal government on Monday changed for the second time the dates for the complete lockdown in the state to check the spread of COVID-19. As per the new changes the lockdown will be enforced on August 20 and 21 and August 27 and 28...

Portugal reports no coronavirus deaths for first time since March

Portugal reported no coronavirus-related deaths on Monday from a day earlier for the first time since mid-March, when a lockdown was put in place, and the lowest number of new infections in almost three months. It has been very difficult in...

Mexican TV networks to provide home learning for students as schools stay shut

Mexican students will be educated in the next academic year through a home-learning program broadcast by major networks such as TV Azteca until a drop in coronavirus infections allows for schools to be reopened, the government said on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020