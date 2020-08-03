Left Menu
Godrej & Boyce expects increase in demand for precision equipment

The Godrej group firm expects increase in demand as the country's 'Make in India' mission gathers greater momentum, it said in a statement. Godrej & Boyce, a strategic partner of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), was integrally involved in supplying mission critical equipment to NPCIL for the Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 -- the first indigenously-built 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) in India that achieved criticality recently, it added.

Industrial products maker Godrej & Boyce on Monday said it expects an increase in the demand for precision equipment and larger opportunities for growth in the bespoke engineering systems space. The Godrej group firm expects increase in demand as the country's 'Make in India' mission gathers greater momentum, it said in a statement.

Godrej & Boyce, a strategic partner of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), was integrally involved in supplying mission critical equipment to NPCIL for the Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 -- the first indigenously-built 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) in India that achieved criticality recently, it added. Godrej Precision Engineering delivered the fuelling machine bridge and carriage for Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 which are installed in the critical zone of the nuclear power reactor.

Now, approval of 10 new 700 MW nuclear power projects will be one of the key drivers of the government's 'Atmanirbhar' initiative, it added. "At Godrej & Boyce, we have been investing for over 50 years in building strong engineering and machine-building capabilities and partnering with Indian institutions to deliver complex equipment for key strategic industries like Nuclear Power and Defence," Godrej & Boyce Chairman and Managing Director Jamshyd N Godrej said. "Our strong experience of mission-critical systems and an integrated framework for design, manufacturing and testing will help accelerate India's journey towards industrial self-reliance," he added.

Godrej Precision Engineering manufactures custom-built equipment for complex and sophisticated systems for several mission-critical applications in nuclear power, land-based and naval systems for defence and for other industries like steel and wind energy. PTI KRH ABM ABM.

