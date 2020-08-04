Dilip Buildcon bags road project worth Rs 1,140.50 cr in Telangana
Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 1,140.50 crore in Telangana. The project, having a length of 52.60 km, is to be completed in two years, it said. The project entails four-laning of NH-363 from Repallewada to Telangana/Maharashtra border in the state of Telangana.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 11:12 IST
Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 1,140.50 crore in Telangana. "The company has been declared as L-1 bidder in the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India for the...project in the state of Telangana," the company said in a filing to the BSE.
The company informed exchanges that the project is worth Rs 1,140.50 crore. The project, having a length of 52.60 km, is to be completed in two years, it said.
The project entails four-laning of NH-363 from Repallewada to Telangana/Maharashtra border in the state of Telangana. Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 1.79 percent higher at Rs 292.20 apiece on BSE.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dilip Buildcon
- Telangana
- National Highways Authority of India
- Maharashtra
- NH
ALSO READ
Telangana: 4 held for illegally procuring, selling COVID-19 antiviral drugs
COVID-19: Telangana HC summons top officials on July 28
Telangana HC summons Chief Secy, other top officials over COVID-19 management
1,198 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana
Report whether precautions being taken in demolition of Telangana secretariat building: NGT