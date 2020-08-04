Dilip Buildcon bags road project worth Rs 1,140.50 cr in Telangana

Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 1,140.50 crore in Telangana. "The company has been declared as L-1 bidder in the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India for the...project in the state of Telangana," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The company informed exchanges that the project is worth Rs 1,140.50 crore. The project, having a length of 52.60 km, is to be completed in two years, it said.

The project entails four-laning of NH-363 from Repallewada to Telangana/Maharashtra border in the state of Telangana. Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 1.79 percent higher at Rs 292.20 apiece on BSE.