Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks track Asia gains on recovery optimism; BP jumps

London-listed shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday as investors held out for a post-pandemic recovery on the back of improving economic data, while BP jumped after its quarterly results.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 12:52 IST
London stocks track Asia gains on recovery optimism; BP jumps
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

London-listed shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday as investors held out for a post-pandemic recovery on the back of improving economic data, while BP jumped after its quarterly results. The oil major rose 6.3% and was on track for its best day in two months even as it cut its dividend for the first time in a decade following a record $6.7 billion loss in the second quarter.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 added 0.1%, with traders buying into energy, financial and consumer discretionary stocks on hopes of a broader economic rebound after data on Monday from around the world pointed at a sharp jump in factory activity. The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.4%, led by a 5.6% jump for easyJet Plc as it said it planned to fly about 40% of its capacity over the rest of the summer, more than originally scheduled.

But engineer Babcock International slumped 10.8% after posting a plunge in quarterly underlying profit on higher costs due to the coronavirus downturn.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Gloomy earnings hit European stocks, BP jumps

European shares slipped on Tuesday as disappointing earnings reports from Diageo and Bayer took the shine off a jump in growth-linked cyclical stocks, while investors awaited signs of progress on more U.S. fiscal stimulus. The worlds larges...

Child sleep problems associated with impaired academic and psychosocial functioning

Irrespective of whether children have sleep problems since birth or not, a new study by researchers at Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia CHOP has found that sleep disturbances at any age are associated with diminished well-being by the tim...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hit five-month high; European shares, dollar falter

European shares fell after opening higher, following a mixed bag of earnings results, while the dollars rebound stalled as investors waited for progress in talks on government aid in the United States. Strong U.S. manufacturing data boosted...

Argentina says it struck deal with creditors over $65 bln debt

Recession-hit Argentina said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with three creditor groups to restructure 65 billion in defaulted sovereign debt. The deal with the Ad Hoc Group of Argentine Bondholders, the Argentina Creditor Committee, the E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020