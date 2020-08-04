London stocks track Asia gains on recovery optimism; BP jumps
London-listed shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday as investors held out for a post-pandemic recovery on the back of improving economic data, while BP jumped after its quarterly results.Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 12:52 IST
London-listed shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday as investors held out for a post-pandemic recovery on the back of improving economic data, while BP jumped after its quarterly results. The oil major rose 6.3% and was on track for its best day in two months even as it cut its dividend for the first time in a decade following a record $6.7 billion loss in the second quarter.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 added 0.1%, with traders buying into energy, financial and consumer discretionary stocks on hopes of a broader economic rebound after data on Monday from around the world pointed at a sharp jump in factory activity. The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.4%, led by a 5.6% jump for easyJet Plc as it said it planned to fly about 40% of its capacity over the rest of the summer, more than originally scheduled.
But engineer Babcock International slumped 10.8% after posting a plunge in quarterly underlying profit on higher costs due to the coronavirus downturn.
- READ MORE ON:
- BP
- FTSE
- Babcock International
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
ITBP officer Natarajan posted as specialist with new canine unit in MHA
11 army, 18 ITBP jawans among record 110 new COVID-19 cases in HP
Automation firm Enate raises 2.2M GBP (2.8M USD) for growth during the lockdown
Automation Firm Enate Raises 2.2M GBP (2.8M USD) for Growth During the Lockdown
WBPCC president Somen Mitra admitted to hospital