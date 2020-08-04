Left Menu
Development News Edition

German bond yields hold near two-month lows

German government bond yields held near their recent lows on Tuesday, with investors expected to focus on headlines given a lack of data releases to steer the market. It made an exception to start purchasing junk-rated Greek debt for the first time in March. In the primary market, Austria is scheduled to sell 1.15 billion euro of bonds due 2024 and 2030 via auction.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:25 IST
German bond yields hold near two-month lows
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German government bond yields held near their recent lows on Tuesday, with investors expected to focus on headlines given a lack of data releases to steer the market. Safe-haven euro zone bonds held their ground despite strong U.S. manufacturing data pushing equities higher overnight, particularly in the tech sector, while European stocks also opened higher.

Focus remains on deadlocked stimulus negotiations in the U.S. which will continue on Tuesday, Danske Bank analysts told clients. European assets have become more appealing to investors as a 750 billion euro recovery fund has boosted sentiment, while U.S. coronavirus cases have surged. German 10-year government bond yields were unchanged in early trade at -0.52%, having hit 2-1/2 month lows of -0.56% last week.

Italian 10-year yields were down 2 bps to 1.06%, after rising to near two-week highs of 1.12% on Tuesday. "The back-up in Bund yields at the start of the week still appears very modest," Commerzbank's head of rates and credit research Christoph Rieger told clients, pointing to the rally in equities, better than expected economic data - including purchasing manager indexes and Germany's ISM survey - and a reversal of month-end flows.

Ten-year German yields are up around 2 basis points this week after falling 9 basis points last week. Focus was also on the European Central Bank's breakdown of its bond purchases, released late on Monday, which showed Italy continued to benefit from oversized ECB purchases of its debt in June and July under both the emergency and conventional bond buying programmes.

That made Italy the one large euro zone country where the ECB is purchasing more bonds than its share of the capital key, a quota based on how much money each country has paid into the bank. The data also showed the ECB now holds 9.95 billion euros of Greek government bonds, or 13.5% of the outstanding market, according to Reuters calculations. It made an exception to start purchasing junk-rated Greek debt for the first time in March.

In the primary market, Austria is scheduled to sell 1.15 billion euro of bonds due 2024 and 2030 via auction.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: HC extends by 45 days interim bail of 2,901 under-trial prisoners

The Delhi High Court Tuesday extended the interim bail of 2,901 undertrial prisoners by 45 days to de-congest jails here in the wake of the persisting coronavirus pandemic. Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh passed the order in vie...

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA custody of KT Ramees extended till Aug 7

A special NIA court in Kochi on Tuesday extended till August 7 the National Investigation Agency NIA custody of KT Ramees, an accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case. The special NIA court extended the custody after Ramees wa...

Puducherry reports 168 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 168 new COVID-19 cases, one death and 96 discharges were reported in Puducherry, said the Union Territorys Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services on Tuesday. With these new cases, Puducherrys coronavirus tally has clim...

Listed cos may approach Sebi to resolve grievances against proxy advisors

Listed companies may approach Sebi to resolve grievances against proxy advisors, who advise shareholders on corporate governance issues and assist them with voting recommendation, the market regulator said on Tuesday. This will be applicabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020