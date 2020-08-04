Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuwaiti lessor Alafco reaches deal with Boeing in 737 MAX dispute

Kuwaiti aircraft leasing company Alafco will buy fewer aircraft from Boeing after reaching an agreement to end its legal claim over a cancelled 737 MAX order, it said on Tuesday. Alafco was suing the U.S. planemaker for $336 million over accusations it wrongly refused to return advance payments on a cancelled order for 40 of its troubled 737 MAX planes.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:27 IST
Kuwaiti lessor Alafco reaches deal with Boeing in 737 MAX dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Kuwaiti aircraft leasing company Alafco will buy fewer aircraft from Boeing after reaching an agreement to end its legal claim over a cancelled 737 MAX order, it said on Tuesday.

Alafco was suing the U.S. planemaker for $336 million over accusations it wrongly refused to return advance payments on a cancelled order for 40 of its troubled 737 MAX planes. The Kuwaiti lessor will now buy 20 aircraft from Boeing, instead of 40, with new delivery dates, it said in a bourse filing.

Additional details of the agreement could not be disclosed due to confidentiality clauses, it said. Alafco said it was "looking forward to a long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationship with Boeing."

Alafco did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. Boeing declined comment. Boeing suspended deliveries of its narrow-body 737 MAX jet in March last year, when the Federal Aviation Administration grounded the aircraft after the deaths of 346 people in crashes of two 737 MAX planes operated by Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines.

The crisis over the grounding of the once top-selling 737 MAX has cost the U.S. planemaker more than $19 billion, slashed production and hobbled its supply chain, with criminal and congressional investigations still ongoing. Alafco's owners include Kuwait Finance House, Gulf Investment Corporation and state airline Kuwait Airways, according to its website.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: HC extends by 45 days interim bail of 2,901 under-trial prisoners

The Delhi High Court Tuesday extended the interim bail of 2,901 undertrial prisoners by 45 days to de-congest jails here in the wake of the persisting coronavirus pandemic. Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh passed the order in vie...

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA custody of KT Ramees extended till Aug 7

A special NIA court in Kochi on Tuesday extended till August 7 the National Investigation Agency NIA custody of KT Ramees, an accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case. The special NIA court extended the custody after Ramees wa...

Puducherry reports 168 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 168 new COVID-19 cases, one death and 96 discharges were reported in Puducherry, said the Union Territorys Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services on Tuesday. With these new cases, Puducherrys coronavirus tally has clim...

Listed cos may approach Sebi to resolve grievances against proxy advisors

Listed companies may approach Sebi to resolve grievances against proxy advisors, who advise shareholders on corporate governance issues and assist them with voting recommendation, the market regulator said on Tuesday. This will be applicabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020