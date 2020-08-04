Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airtel expands 4G footprint deeper into rural pockets of Ladakh

Airtel was the first operator to launch the 4G services in Ladakh and has the widest 4G footprint in the region, the spokesperson said. "Airtel is the first operator to bring high-speed mobile broadband to these villages including Sankoo, Lankarche, Ghumri, Barchey, Sanjak, Garkone in Kargil and Achinathang, Lehdo, Tia and Skurbuchan in Leh," he said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:11 IST
Airtel expands 4G footprint deeper into rural pockets of Ladakh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Over a dozen remote villages in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh got their first 4G experience on Tuesday over Bharti Airtel's ultra-fast network, a company spokesperson said. Airtel was the first operator to launch the 4G services in Ladakh and has the widest 4G footprint in the region, the spokesperson said.

"Airtel is the first operator to bring high-speed mobile broadband to these villages including Sankoo, Lankarche, Ghumri, Barchey, Sanjak, Garkone in Kargil and Achinathang, Lehdo, Tia and Skurbuchan in Leh," he said. He said the company's network teams have worked relentlessly to overcome harsh terrain and difficult weather conditions to take mobile broadband to even remote geographies. "This is another milestone in our journey to build a digitally connected Ladakh and take 4G to the last mile. We remain committed to the government's Digital India vision and will continue to invest and reinforce our 4G infrastructure in Ladakh to bring best-in-class services to customers," Manu Sood, Hub CEO – Upper North, Bharti Airtel, said.

He said Airtel is rapidly expanding its 4G footprint in rural hamlets of Ladakh and connecting the region to the digital superhighway. Airtel's 4G services continue to give boost to the local community and enable local residents to enjoy digital services like HD quality video streaming, superfast downloads and uploads, high speed internet browsing, the spokesperson said.

He said the rollouts are part of Project Leap – Airtel's nationwide network initiative..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

Health News Roundup: Top Indian ministers in hospital; UK to roll out millions of rapid COVID tests after criticism and more

EXCLUSIVE-Papers leaked before UK election in suspected Russian operation were hacked from ex-trade minister - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares rebound as tech stocks shine

Hong Kong stocks snapped a three-session losing streak and ended higher on Tuesday, led by strong gains in technology firms. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 488.50 points or 2 at 24,946.63. The Hang Seng China Enterprises ...

Gloomy earnings hit European stocks, BP jumps

European shares slipped on Tuesday as disappointing earnings reports from Diageo and Bayer took the shine off a jump in growth-linked cyclical stocks, while investors awaited signs of progress on more U.S. fiscal stimulus. The worlds larges...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira leads EMEA FX gains as July factory data improves

Turkeys lira led gains among currencies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa EMEA on Tuesday on positive manufacturing and inflation readings, while improving U.S. data also helped sentiment. The lira rose as much as 0.7 to the dollar afte...

London stocks hit by weak Diageo, Babcock earnings

Weak quarterly earnings reports from spirits maker Diageo and engineer Babcock pressured London-listed stocks on Tuesday, while BP tracked its best day in two months after delivering a widely expected dividend cut. Diageo Plc, the worlds la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020