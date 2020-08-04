Left Menu
Development News Edition

KPIT Tech says worst is over after 21 pc fall in Q1 net profit

The 21 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 24.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter was on the expected lines as clients cut back on spends during the coronavirus pandemic and the "worst is over for the company", small-sized tech player KPIT Technologies said on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:51 IST
KPIT Tech says worst is over after 21 pc fall in Q1 net profit
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The 21 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 24.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter was on the expected lines as clients cut back on spends during the coronavirus pandemic and the "worst is over for the company", small-sized tech player KPIT Technologies said on Tuesday. The Pune-headquartered company's co-founder and chief executive, Kishor Patil, said the ongoing September quarter will be "flattish" and things will improve from the December 2020 quarter onward both from the revenue and profitability perspectives.

"The worst is over for us. There was a fall in revenue that affected the profits. We have signed two large deals in the past four months and I am confident of the future," Patil told PTI. He said a few clients chose to defer technology spends because of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on their businesses that led to a decline in revenue to Rs 492.7 crore from the preceding March quarter's Rs 556.28 crore and the year-ago period's Rs 505.7 crore. The company announced its earnings for the quarter on Monday.

Patil had guided towards a 15 per cent decline in revenue and has performed better than that. He said that despite the revenue decline, it has been able to hold on to the operating margins that came at 13.4 per cent. From the third and fourth quarters, it is aiming to drive up the profit margins through levers including higher offshoring of work, he said, pointing to a higher proportion of work coming to India.

"The pandemic has made it clear that work can happen from anywhere. Ninety-eight per cent of our staff is working from home at present. So, the idea is to get a bigger share to India," he said. When asked if this will entail many of its associates returning to India, he said it is a possibility but added that the company hopes for more new business generation in overseas geographies that will help absorb the employees.

It is also implementing a strategy to consolidate presence at lesser locations, he said adding that Pune and Bengaluru will be the key centres in India and Munich in Germany. Patil said the company will absorb all the 800 freshers who have been made an offer through campuses, but added that there will be no increments for its existing employees this year.

The company's shares on Tuesday closed 4.97 per cent higher at Rs 67.65 apiece on the BSE..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports record increase in COVID cases as coal mines hit

Poland reported on Tuesday a record daily increase in coronavirus cases for the fourth time in a week, with more than a third of them found in the southern Silesia region, which has been grappling with another outbreak among coal miners.The...

Rain lashes parts of Belagavi district after IMD warns of heavy rains in Karnataka

Rain lashed parts of Belagavi district in Karnataka on Tuesday afternoon which had been predicted by the India Meteorological Department IMD earlier. Earlier on Tuesday the IMD issued a forecast for rainfall till August 8 in Coastal Karnata...

Soccer-Spanish World Cup winner Casillas calls time on career

Spains World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced his retirement from the professional game at the age of 39 on Tuesday. The former Real Madrid skipper had called time on his five-year spell with side Porto in July aft...

Classes could wait but Mistu-da's training sessions couldn't: Indian defender Pritam Kotal

Indian defender Pritam Kotal has revealed that he used bunk schools to witness goalkeeper Subrata Pauls glovework from close quarters, within a very close distance from his home. We used to come to know one or two days prior when Mistu-da S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020