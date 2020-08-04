Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Latest: Italian air traffic picking up post lockdown

On the first August weekend, flights were down by just half from last year's number. Nearly half of flights in July were international, one quarter domestic and one-third were fly-overs with no take-off or landing in Italian airspace.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:45 IST
The Latest: Italian air traffic picking up post lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Italian air traffic controller provider ENAV says that air traffic in July showed signs of recovery from the coronavirus shutdown. Air traffic in July was three times higher than a month earlier in Italy, as the first Western nation to be hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic started to emerge from lockdown, ENAV reported Tuesday.

ENAV said 75,200 flights were recorded last month, down 60 per cent from a year earlier but significantly higher than June's 26,000. Further recovery is expected in August. On the first August weekend, flights were down by just half from last year's number. Nearly half of flights in July were international, one quarter domestic and one-third were fly-overs with no take-off or landing in Italian airspace.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Sent back from check-post, ailing woman dies; probe ordered

An ailing woman being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle died after being allegedly denied to pass through an inter-district check post by police in Chhattisgarhs Surajpur district, her family claimed. Police have denied the claim, sa...

Sashidhar Jagdishan to fill in Puri's shoes as HDFC Bank CEO; RBI approves name for appointment

Sashidhar Jagdishan, the Strategic Change Agent at HDFC Bank, will succeed Aditya Puri as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the countrys largest private sector lender from late October. HDFC Bank on Tuesday said the appoi...

Gutted that I can't finish what we started this season: Smalling

Chris Smalling on Tuesday said he is gutted for not being able to complete AS Romas Europa League campaign. Smalling moved to Roma on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United back in August last year and his loan agreement ran until t...

Soccer-Spanish World Cup winner Casillas calls time on career

Spains World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced his retirement from the professional game at the age of 39 on Tuesday. The former Real Madrid skipper had called time on his five-year spell with side Porto in July aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020