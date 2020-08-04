The Latest: Italian air traffic picking up post lockdown

Italian air traffic controller provider ENAV says that air traffic in July showed signs of recovery from the coronavirus shutdown. Air traffic in July was three times higher than a month earlier in Italy, as the first Western nation to be hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic started to emerge from lockdown, ENAV reported Tuesday.

ENAV said 75,200 flights were recorded last month, down 60 per cent from a year earlier but significantly higher than June's 26,000. Further recovery is expected in August. On the first August weekend, flights were down by just half from last year's number. Nearly half of flights in July were international, one quarter domestic and one-third were fly-overs with no take-off or landing in Italian airspace.