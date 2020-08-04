Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC Group's power generation in July rises 13 pc at 26.73 billion units

NTPC on Tuesday said its power generation including of joint ventures and subsidiaries rose 13.3 per cent to 26.73 billion units in July as compared to the preceding month. In June, the total power generation of the NTPC Group stood at 23.59 billion units (BU), a company statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:19 IST
NTPC Group's power generation in July rises 13 pc at 26.73 billion units

NTPC on Tuesday said its power generation including of joint ventures and subsidiaries rose 13.3 per cent to 26.73 billion units in July as compared to the preceding month. In June, the total power generation of the NTPC Group stood at 23.59 billion units (BU), a company statement said. NTPC Coal stations registered a growth of 5.6 per cent year-on- year with generation of 21.89 BU compared with 20.74 BU in July 2019.

The Korba project (2,600 MW) in Chhattisgarh achieved over 100 per cent plant load factor or capacity utilisation last month. With a total installed capacity of 62,910 MW, the NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary & JV power stations.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hosting U-17 World Cup can transform women's game in country: FIFA official

India staging the U-17 womens World Cup in 2021 will play a significant role in boosting the image of the sport among girls in the country, says head of FIFAs womens competitions, Sara Booth. Speaking at an e-summit organised by Football De...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 530 pm NATION DEL44 AYODHYA-UP-SCENE Ayodhya awaits its big day, outsiders not welcome Ayodhya Police barricades, yellow banners, walls with a fresh coat of paint and the sounds of bhajan mark part...

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Exclusive Website for its Chemical Business Offerings in India

Equipped with customized search, customers can explore on-demand seminars and technical literature Mumbai, India Aug 04, 2020Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, announced the launch of a new website for its chemi...

Why no FIR yet in Sushant Singh Rajput death case:Narayan Rane

Maharashtra BJP MP Narayan Rane on Tuesday questioned the delay of more than 50 days in registration of an FIR by the police in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and also demanded that the death of the late actors former manager Disha Salia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020