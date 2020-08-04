Left Menu
CISF takes over security of critical NTPC power plant in MP

An armed contingent of 130 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Tuesday took over the security of the country's first ultra-super critical thermal power plant in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said. A formal induction ceremony took place at the site on Tuesday," a senior CISF officer said. As per NTPC, the plant is "the country's first ultra-super critical unit having capacity of 660 MW.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:33 IST
CISF takes over security of critical NTPC power plant in MP

An armed contingent of 130 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Tuesday took over the security of the country's first ultra-super critical thermal power plant in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said. The paramilitary force will provide a counter-terror cover to the facility located in Selda village of the district, about 320 kms from state capital Bhopal.

The coal-based thermal power plant was commissioned in August last year and is run by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). "A contingent of 130 armed CISF personnel led by a Deputy Commandant rank officer will guard the power plant. A formal induction ceremony took place at the site on Tuesday," a senior CISF officer said.

As per NTPC, the plant is "the country's first ultra-super critical unit having capacity of 660 MW. This plant operates at efficiency of 41.5 per cent which is 3.3 per cent higher than the conventional super-critical ones..." "The high efficiency will result in less coal consumption for generating same amount of electricity vis-à-vis super critical plants and will result in reduction of 3.3 per cent carbon dioxide emissions," the NTPC said, describing the profile of the power unit. The force will provide round-the-clock security in a quick response team (QRT) pattern as part of which the commando-trained personnel will keep vigil from vantage positions at the facility, using sophisticated assault weapons and will have vehicles for swift movement.

They will ensure that terror threats to the power plant are kept at bay and any kind of attack or sabotage to the facility is thwarted, they said. This is the fifth power sector unit in Madhya Pradesh that has come under the CISF security cover.

The CISF, whose strength is about 1.62 lakh personnel, is the primary federal force that provides armed security cover to vital installations in the government and private domains of the country, apart from being the national civil aviation protection force..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

