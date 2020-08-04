Sudarsan Pattnaik creates replica of Ram temple on Puri beach

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Tuesday said he has created a replica of Ram temple on Puri beach, on the eve of its ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya. Pattnaik said, he was keen to create a sand sculpture of the temple at Ayodhya during 'bhoomi pujan', but had to do it on Puri beach because of an outbreak of COVID-19.

"In fact, I visited Ayodhya last year and conducted a study for the purpose. However, I had to change my plans due to the pandemic," he said. The artist said, he has created a five-feet tall replica of the temple on the beach for which he used about four tonnes of sand.

It took around five hours to create this sculpture. "We are very happy that after a long wait, the temple is going to be constructed. It is a historic day for us," said Pattnaik.

The August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of Ram temple after a decades-long title suit over the site in Ayodhya was settled by Supreme Court last November. Recipient of many awards, Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand art competitions across the world and won a number of prizes for the country.