Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNB gets shareholders' nod for raising up to Rs 7,000 cr via share sale

Shareholders at the annual general meeting approved the proposal for "raising of equity share capital for an amount upto Rs 7000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Further Public Offer (FPO)/Rights Issue or such other permitted mode as may be deemed appropriate depending upon market conditions," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:53 IST
PNB gets shareholders' nod for raising up to Rs 7,000 cr via share sale

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore through share sale to enhance its capital base. Besides, the shareholders cleared the opening balance sheet of the amalgamated bank as on April 1, which is post amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB, the lender said in a regulatory filing. Shareholders at the annual general meeting approved the proposal for "raising of equity share capital for an amount upto Rs 7000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Further Public Offer (FPO)/Rights Issue or such other permitted mode as may be deemed appropriate depending upon market conditions," it said. The government of India currently holds 85.59 per cent stake in the bank. The country's second-largest lender PNB is planning to hit the capital markets in the fourth quarter of this financial year to raise funds to help meet growth needs and regulatory requirements. The bank had a capital adequacy ratio of 14.14 per cent at the end of March 2020. The board also approved appropriation of accumulated losses of Rs 28,707.92 crore from the share premium account of the amalgamated bank. PNB amalgamated Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India with itself, effective April 1 this year. With the merger, the bank now has about 11,000 branches, more than 13,000 ATMs, one lakh employees, and a business mix of over Rs 18 lakh crore. Total domestic business of PNB at the end of March 2020 stood at Rs 11.81 lakh crore. Pursuant to the amalgamation of OBC and United Bank of India, PNB's holding has exceeded 10 per cent in six companies and five ventures capital funds. The RBI has accorded approval to hold these investments and its directions will be implemented within the given timeframe, it added.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

50-yr-old man arrested for supplying drugs in Delhi; 2.5 kg heroin seized

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal drugs in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Bishan Singh, a resident of Sector-7 of Rohini, they said. Two-and-a-half kilogr...

Can you get the coronavirus from secondhand smoke?

Can you get the coronavirus from secondhand smoke Secondhand smoke isnt believed to directly spread the virus, experts say, but infected smokers may blow droplets carrying the virus when they exhale. Being able to smell the smoke might be a...

Top Indian military and strategic brass review situation in eastern Ladakh

Indias top military and strategic brass on Tuesday reviewed the overall situation in eastern Ladakh amid indications that the latest round of talks between senior military commanders of Indian and Chinese armies on the next phase of disenga...

Bangladesh PM Hasina assures 'proper' probe, trial in retired army major killing

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said a proper probe would be carried out into the killing of the retired army major -- who had served in her special security protection force -- in a police firing, as she called his mothe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020