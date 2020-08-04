Left Menu
Adani Ports raises USD 750 million

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:06 IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday said it has raised USD 750 million (about Rs 5,600 crore) by issuing fixed rate senior unsecured notes. "The Company has raised USD 750,000,000 by allotment of fixed rate senior unsecured notes in accordance with ...the US Securities Act, 1933 and applicable Indian laws," APSEZ said in a regulatory filing.

The said notes are expected to be listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and the India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited, it added. The Finance Committee of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited had approved the issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to USD 750 million and cleared the pricing, tenure and other terms of the notes, billionaire Gautam Adani-led company had said earlier.

The filing had earlier said that "the company intends to use the proceeds to repay its existing indebtedness and/or the indebtedness of its subsidiaries and other permissible end uses in accordance with applicable laws including Reserve Bank of India guidelines, receipt of requisite regulatory and other approvals, and in terms of the RBI approval obtained by the company"..

