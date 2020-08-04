Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs 2

Christened as 'India Revival Mission', the campaign will have discourses and deliberations with global visionaries, key policymakers, influencers and corporate leaders, an official statement said. * * * * Insurer PNB Metlife launches 3 offerings for retail customers * Insurer PNB Metlife on Tuesday said it has launched three new offerings aimed at retail customers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:41 IST
Business briefs 2

Times Network on Tuesday said it has launched a campaign to shape decisive strategies and policies to reboot, reload and re-launch the economy. Christened as 'India Revival Mission', the campaign will have discourses and deliberations with global visionaries, key policymakers, influencers and corporate leaders, an official statement said.

* * * * Insurer PNB Metlife launches 3 offerings for retail customers * Insurer PNB Metlife on Tuesday said it has launched three new offerings aimed at retail customers. The offerings are aimed to help with child education, family protection and also provide long-term savings, according to an official statement.

* * * * Tech Mahindra launches solution for workforce, community safety against COVID-19 * Tech Mahindra has said it has launched a solution for workforce and community safety against COVID-19. It is powered by technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to enable data driven digital diagnostics, an official statement said.

* * * * SBM Bank India partners with InstaReM to enhance outbound remittance services * SBM Bank India on Tuesday said it has partnered with InstaReM for enhancing its outbound remittance services. Users of both SBM Bank India and InstaReM will be able to remit money to more markets through the tie-up, an official statement said.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

SGPC's Gora, its former panel member Jafarwal face ire of Akal Takht Jathedar for associating with ex-minister Langah

An SGPC member was among two persons declared tankhaiya guilty of religious misconduct by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee member Gurinderpal Singh Gora and former member of religi...

COVID-19 measures could disrupt rare polio-like disease

Health experts once thought 2020 might be the worst year yet for a rare paralysing disease that has been hitting US children for the past decade. But they now say the coronavirus pandemic could disrupt the pattern for the mysterious illness...

Assam reports record 2,886 new cases, six more deaths

Assam on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 2,886 new COVID-19 cases, taking the states tally to 48,161, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Six more patients died in the state, following which the toll rose to 115, he s...

Defence Ministry signs MoU with IIT-K, DARPG for AI-based public grievance redressal

The Defence Ministry said it signed a tripartite MOU on Tuesday with the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Kanpur and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances DARPG to develop artificial intelligence and machine learn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020