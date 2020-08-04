Business briefs 2

Times Network on Tuesday said it has launched a campaign to shape decisive strategies and policies to reboot, reload and re-launch the economy. Christened as 'India Revival Mission', the campaign will have discourses and deliberations with global visionaries, key policymakers, influencers and corporate leaders, an official statement said.

* * * * Insurer PNB Metlife launches 3 offerings for retail customers * Insurer PNB Metlife on Tuesday said it has launched three new offerings aimed at retail customers. The offerings are aimed to help with child education, family protection and also provide long-term savings, according to an official statement.

* * * * Tech Mahindra launches solution for workforce, community safety against COVID-19 * Tech Mahindra has said it has launched a solution for workforce and community safety against COVID-19. It is powered by technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to enable data driven digital diagnostics, an official statement said.

* * * * SBM Bank India partners with InstaReM to enhance outbound remittance services * SBM Bank India on Tuesday said it has partnered with InstaReM for enhancing its outbound remittance services. Users of both SBM Bank India and InstaReM will be able to remit money to more markets through the tie-up, an official statement said.